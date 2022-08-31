DCC adds Lenovo consumer products

Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has been appointed an official distributor for Lenovo Intelligent Device Group’s (IDG) range of consumer products into the South African channel.

The Lenovo consumer ranges, immediately available to DCC’s SA channel partners and independent retailers, include well-known product families such as Yoga, Legion, Flex Series, IdeaPad, Visuals and the Lenovo Accessories. DCC has been a consumer distributor for Lenovo into the SADC region for the last three years.

Brandon Waison, who heads up consumer products for SADC, will assume the entire consumer portfolio in SA, bringing with him his expertise to the local channel and allowing for a seamless addition to DCC’s South African Lenovo value proposition.

“For the last three years our relationship with Lenovo has gone from strength to strength. Our appointment as consumer distributor in the SA channel is indicative of our continued commitment to Lenovo’s channel partners,” comments Jenny Rex, sales director at DCC.

“As our Lenovo portfolio grows, so will we endeavour to deliver consistent and professional service and product delivery to both Lenovo and our valued channel partners.”

Yugen Naidoo, GM of Lenovo Southern Africa, comments: “DCC is an integral part of the Southern African distribution channel landscape. We look forward to DCC delivering solutions across Lenovo IDG’s business to the South African Channel.”