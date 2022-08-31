Developer

Aug 31, 2022

Core Skills:

  • Knowledge of SOLID software development principles
  • Experienced in the use and application of Design Patterns in software Development
  • Solid base of C++ and development with C++ for Unreal Engine in specific
  • Fluent in use of UE Blueprints, and able to articulate when Blueprints vs. C++ should be used
  • Solid understanding of Unreal Engine Architecture
  • Experience creating plugins for Unreal Engine
  • Experience creating custom editor tools in Unreal Engine
  • Solid foundation in 3D Math application and use in real-time development
  • Experience with third-party SDK integration
  • Experience with web servicer integration within UE.
  • Unreal Engine performance profiling experience
  • Proficient in one or more of the following areas: Gameplay, Game Physics, AI, GAS, UI/UX

“Would be nice” skills:

  • Prior experience in the Games Industry
  • Experienced with Continuous Integration / Continuous Development
  • Able to articulate the DevOps Pipeline
  • Prior exposure to Microsoft PlayFab API and Integration
  • Cloud development experience (Preferably with Azure)
  • SDE Unreal Developer Generalist

Description:

  • Develop code for gaming and/or simulation industries.
  • Delivering industry standard quality code.
  • Design and implement software architecture modules for ongoing or new projects.
  • Debug and fix existing issues in already existing codebases.
  • Provide solutions for new features implementations in ongoing projects.
  • Ability to mentor fellow colleagues.
  • Ability to receive feedback from your colleagues.

Requirements:

  • 2+ XP with UE4
  • UE5 XP
  • Knowledge of SOLID principles in software development.
  • Knowledge of software design patterns.
  • Solid bases of C++ / Solid bases of Unreal C++
  • Blueprints / C++ development experience.
  • Solid bases of UE architecture.
  • Creation of UE custom plugins.
  • Create custom editor tools UE.
  • Solid bases 3D Math.
  • Experience with third-party SDK integration.
  • Experience with web servicer integration within UE.
  • UE profiling and optimization experience.
  • Proficient in one or more of the following areas: Gameplay, physics, AI, GAS, UI, Networking. SDE – Ureal AI

Extra Requirements:

  • Experience designing and implementing AI systems
  • Knowledge and experience implementing AI techniques (GAOP, HTN, Utility AI, Priority Queues, etc.).

