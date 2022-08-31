Digital Data Project Manager – Gauteng Bryanston

Digital Data Project Manager is responsible for driving theimplementation of a high-level data strategy for the company’s newsletteroffering. Reviewing the strategy and turning this into an actionable planwith milestones, timelines, and deliverables. They are also responsible toexecute the plan and utilise the resources, technology & people available across the company They are also responsible with the support of an executive team to ensure that the plan is practicaland aligns with the business’s commercial objectives as well as to drivekey strategic data led campaigns, executing them and capture [URL Removed]

– Matric | Grade 12

– Bachelor’s degree in marketing, business, or related field

– Honours degree in marketing, strategy, or business or the relative experience. (preferable)Experience

– A minimum of 5 years project coordination experience within a data & technical environment.

– A background in strategy

– A background in data management

– A background in digital media

– The role requires an individual who has experience taking a highlevel strategy, breaking it down, identifying opportunities, andbuilding a practical project plan.

– Experience executing and delivering against similar projects

– Experience leading and executing project plans across a diverse range of stakeholders.

– A good understanding of digital media and data driven projects

– Knowledge of data platforms and analytics

– A firm understanding of the use of content to support datainitiatives

– A firm understanding of commercial models within the digital advertising and publishing industry

– An understanding of content delivery platforms/ technology todrive data driven initiatives is important.

– An ability to implement projects/campaigns, analyse data and reiterate plan to gain data insights

– Analytical and financial skill

Desired Skills:

Digital Marketing

digital strategist

data manager

