Full Stack Developer

We are trailblazers. We are innovative. We have technology running in our veins. Do we tick your boxes? Do you want to play a part in taking gaming technology to the next level? If yes, we’re looking for you!

This is your opportunity to be part of the leading software house in the online gaming world. In our space, passionate, innovative and incredibly awesome teams create the best technology in the field, and each day is a chance to level up.

If you’re a Full Stack Developer who looks challenge straight in the eye, get ready for a career enhancement, because our Enhance Team is looking for you.

Enhance designs and develops new products and technologies to aid testing and studios in delivering quality across our Games unit in the most efficient time. In this role, you will be required to collaborate with other developers and engineers to design and implement automation and tools.

Part of these responsibilities include eliciting requirements for new tools, writing/debugging code and extending the current automation capability. Get ready to upskill quickly and adapt to the technologies and ways of working to deliver business value both quickly and efficiently – it’s key to being successful in this role. But you’ve got this – we believe in you.

A typical day in this role will include analyzing, designing and producing quality software and documentation under supervision as per agreed specification, by adhering to the defined team standards and best practices. Challenging enough? Let’s see if you have what it takes…

Key Requirements:

Minimum 3-year relevant qualification and at least 3 years software development experience OR

Relevant 1-year certification and at least 5 years software development experience OR

Minimum 6 years software development experience

The technology stack we work in includes & is not limited to

C#

.Net

MS SQL,

HTML,

Selenium,

NoSQL,

Angular/React/Polymer

Containerization

Technical leadership

Understanding of code design patterns

Ability to understand complex code

Track record of effective troubleshooting

Ability to understand and stay abreast of software development methodologies and best practices

Appropriate problem-solving skills

Effective prioritization

Effective time management

Software analysis and design skills

Effective written and verbal communication skills

Understand Product life cycle

Technical coaching skills

Key Responsibilities:

Develop & Maintain Software:

Acquire and maintain in-depth knowledge of your product and understand its internal and external dependencies.

Analysis of requirements and creation of an appropriate software design, in conjunction with other Developers, according to best practice and organizational initiatives.

Growth of People:

Agrees to a coaching strategy with team leadership and plays an active role in coaching, be this technical coaching or mentorship.

Knowledge Sharing:

Proactively shares knowledge about the operational environment.

Proactively shares knowledge within the team and with key stakeholders.

Are you ready to take your seat amongst the best? Apply now!

Desired Skills:

Full stack

C#

.Net

MS SQL

HTML

Azure

JavaScript

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Employer & Job Benefits:

Competitive rates

Benefits

