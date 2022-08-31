Full Stack Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

We are trailblazers. We are innovative. We have technology running in our veins. Do we tick your boxes? Do you want to play a part in taking gaming technology to the next level? If yes, we’re looking for you!
This is your opportunity to be part of the leading software house in the online gaming world. In our space, passionate, innovative and incredibly awesome teams create the best technology in the field, and each day is a chance to level up.
If you’re a Full Stack Developer who looks challenge straight in the eye, get ready for a career enhancement, because our Enhance Team is looking for you.
Enhance designs and develops new products and technologies to aid testing and studios in delivering quality across our Games unit in the most efficient time. In this role, you will be required to collaborate with other developers and engineers to design and implement automation and tools.
Part of these responsibilities include eliciting requirements for new tools, writing/debugging code and extending the current automation capability. Get ready to upskill quickly and adapt to the technologies and ways of working to deliver business value both quickly and efficiently – it’s key to being successful in this role. But you’ve got this – we believe in you.
A typical day in this role will include analyzing, designing and producing quality software and documentation under supervision as per agreed specification, by adhering to the defined team standards and best practices. Challenging enough? Let’s see if you have what it takes…
Key Requirements:
- Minimum 3-year relevant qualification and at least 3 years software development experience OR
- Relevant 1-year certification and at least 5 years software development experience OR
- Minimum 6 years software development experience
The technology stack we work in includes & is not limited to
- C#
- .Net
- MS SQL,
- HTML,
- Selenium,
- NoSQL,
- Angular/React/Polymer
- Containerization
Technical leadership
- Understanding of code design patterns
- Ability to understand complex code
- Track record of effective troubleshooting
- Ability to understand and stay abreast of software development methodologies and best practices
- Appropriate problem-solving skills
- Effective prioritization
- Effective time management
- Software analysis and design skills
- Effective written and verbal communication skills
- Understand Product life cycle
- Technical coaching skills
Key Responsibilities:
Develop & Maintain Software:
- Acquire and maintain in-depth knowledge of your product and understand its internal and external dependencies.
- Analysis of requirements and creation of an appropriate software design, in conjunction with other Developers, according to best practice and organizational initiatives.
Growth of People:
- Agrees to a coaching strategy with team leadership and plays an active role in coaching, be this technical coaching or mentorship.
Knowledge Sharing:
- Proactively shares knowledge about the operational environment.
- Proactively shares knowledge within the team and with key stakeholders.
Are you ready to take your seat amongst the best? Apply now!
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Competitive rates
- Benefits