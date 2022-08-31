Java Microservices Kubernetes Developer – Hybrid – R1200k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An opportunity to join a team of experienced experts with over 20 years’ experience in ICT solutions. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a team that educates and advises their clients on the best way forward, transforming their environment and helping them to bring technology’s promises to life in their business in very real ways.

You will be part of the software engineering team that sets the standards for software coding, testing and quality, you will also be required to drive development and swaggers as part of the overall workflow

If you want to be part of this firm that uses world-class data analysis combined with all forms of digital integration, then this opportunity is for you, APPLY NOW

Technical Requirements / Core understanding of and working experience with:

5+ years’ experience with the following skills:

Jira, Confluence.

Microservices with Spring-boot / Java 8+.

OpenShift OR Kubernetes / Docker.

Understanding of API gateways.

OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.

Understanding of networking concepts.

Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc).

CI/CD (Jenkins, pipelines etc).

Great to have in addition to the above:

Spring reactive

Pivotal Kubernetes

Linux

Azure Pipelines

Data Modelling

Reference Number for this position is GZ55684 which is a contract position offering up to R1200k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Spring Reactive

Linux

Azure Pipelines

Data Modelling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position