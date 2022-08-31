Kunle Awosika to lead Microsoft’s Africa transformation office

Microsoft veteran and Africa expert Kunle Awosika assumes the position of MD for the Africa transformation office as Wael Elkabbany steps into a new role heading up the Africa regional cluster.

With more than 22 years’ experience working in multiple countries across the continent, Awosika has a deep understanding of, and passion for Africa. He was one of the three pioneer team members when Microsoft opened its Nigeria office, and has played various roles in the company, including director of enterprise business, country manager: Microsoft Kenya and director: small and medium corporates, emerging markets. In these roles, he has had the opportunity to introduce transformational technology opportunities to a wide range of organisations in both the public and private sectors, enabling them to unlock significant value.

“I am passionate about the incredible potential Africa has to become a truly connected continent that exports digital goods and services to the rest of the world,” Awosika says. “I am delighted to have the opportunity to meaningfully impact this growth and help unlock the continent’s full digital potential.”

Elkabbany comments: “With his multifaceted experience of the continent and deep understanding of transformative technology, Kunle Awosika is ideally placed to lead the strategy, investments and initiatives of Microsoft’s transformation plans for the African continent.”

Launched in 2021, the ATO is focused on enabling growth and fuelling investment in four essential development areas – digital infrastructure, skilling, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and startups. Understanding that these ambitious goals cannot be achieved alone, strategic partnerships with governments, international organisations, multinationals, and African enterprises will accelerate investments in Africa and increase the continent’s export of digital services.

Since its inception, the ATO has spearheaded initiatives and strategic partnerships across Africa to build digital infrastructure, enable small and medium enterprises with digital capabilities, support innovative startups and skill the current and future workforce.

“I look forward to playing a role in unlocking Africa’s potential as the ATO develops and steers strategic partnerships with governments, international organisations and partners to accelerate digital transformation agendas and fuel a knowledge-based economy,” says Awosika.