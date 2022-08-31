PROJECT MANAGER – Gauteng Sandton

PROJECT MANAGER
LOCATION Sandton
POSITION TYPE Permanent
CLOSING DATE 08 Sept 2022
SALARY R780,000 CTC Per Annum.
PURPOSE
– This role is accountable for guiding the company through the scoping, executionand ultimate delivery of strategic projects in order to implement strategic [URL Removed] incumbent will manage the overall project delivery and change process andachieve results over periods of up to 3 years.
QUALIFICATIONS
– Bachelor’s degree/ honours in Engineering, Commerce, IT, Management practicesor Project
Management.
– PMBOK, PRINCE2 and/or AgilePM certifications will be beneficial.
EXPERIENCE
– 5-8 years’ post qualification experience in a project management position, preferably in insurance or banking environments.
– 3-5 years’ experience in the management of people.
– Proven experience in application development projects is essential.
– Proven experience in system integration projects is essential.
– Operating at the level of a professionally qualified, experienced specialists and mid- to senior management.
JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES
– Monitor and verify the delivery of project deliverables
– Responsible for building robust & compelling concept documents, project charter,business cases & benefit realisation plans at the strategic change level forpresentation to the project steering- and Executive Committee.
– Responsible for the successful delivery of broad-based strategic programmes (involving IT enablement, organisational change & cultural change).
– Accountable for the application of prescribed project/programme governance, best fit delivery processes, ensuring a true picture of the project/ programme & enabling accountable business leadership to navigate through the options & trade-offs.
– Responsible for alignment of the strategic project/ programme with business imperatives, & related organisation initiatives.
– Responsible for ensuring alignment of senior stakeholders to strategic direction & gains their commitment to delivery of the business benefits.
– Ensures strategic project/programme & delivery risks are identified & mitigated.
Responsible for ensuring strategic project/programme issues are identified & resolved.
– Accountable for robustness & predictability of delivery against project/ programme plans.
– Accountable for accurate & meaningful reporting on project/programme status,including risks & issues, to the Executive Committee.
– Responsible for co-ordination of required governance & working forums & decision making processes. Including steering committees, project committees & working committees.
– Helps shape & communicate the agreed end state picture for a given strategic imperative & the journey to get there & takes responsibility for project/programme communications.
– Ensures robust plans, business cases, management & delivery processes in place to ensure predictability of delivery & result.
– Structures & builds the teams necessary to deliver.
– Responsible for the hand-over to business of complete or incomplete deliverables as well as the completion of the project closure report & its submission to the project steering committee.
– Direct and manage projects from beginning to end in accordance with the method and governance set out by the company’s project lifecycle.
– Contribute to the development and implementation of fit for purpose project funding requirements.
– Effective project financial control.
– Manage vendor relationships, and budgets associated with projects.
COMPETENCIES /SKILLS
– Sound knowledge of project life cycle.
– Understanding relevant legislation.
– Understanding the company’s regulations, policies and procedures.
– Continuous improvement
– Voicing opinions
– Making decisions
– Developing people
– Embracing change
– Team working
– Upholding results
– Drive for results
Desired Skills:
- experience in a project management position preferably in insurance or banking environments.
- PMBOK
- PRINCE2
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree