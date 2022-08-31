PROJECT MANAGER – Gauteng Sandton

PROJECT MANAGER

LOCATION Sandton

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 08 Sept 2022

SALARY R780,000 CTC Per Annum.

PURPOSE

– This role is accountable for guiding the company through the scoping, executionand ultimate delivery of strategic projects in order to implement strategic [URL Removed] incumbent will manage the overall project delivery and change process andachieve results over periods of up to 3 years.

QUALIFICATIONS

– Bachelor’s degree/ honours in Engineering, Commerce, IT, Management practicesor Project

Management.

– PMBOK, PRINCE2 and/or AgilePM certifications will be beneficial.

EXPERIENCE

– 5-8 years’ post qualification experience in a project management position, preferably in insurance or banking environments.

– 3-5 years’ experience in the management of people.

– Proven experience in application development projects is essential.

– Proven experience in system integration projects is essential.

– Operating at the level of a professionally qualified, experienced specialists and mid- to senior management.

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

– Monitor and verify the delivery of project deliverables

– Responsible for building robust & compelling concept documents, project charter,business cases & benefit realisation plans at the strategic change level forpresentation to the project steering- and Executive Committee.

– Responsible for the successful delivery of broad-based strategic programmes (involving IT enablement, organisational change & cultural change).

– Accountable for the application of prescribed project/programme governance, best fit delivery processes, ensuring a true picture of the project/ programme & enabling accountable business leadership to navigate through the options & trade-offs.

– Responsible for alignment of the strategic project/ programme with business imperatives, & related organisation initiatives.

– Responsible for ensuring alignment of senior stakeholders to strategic direction & gains their commitment to delivery of the business benefits.

– Ensures strategic project/programme & delivery risks are identified & mitigated.

Responsible for ensuring strategic project/programme issues are identified & resolved.

– Accountable for robustness & predictability of delivery against project/ programme plans.

– Accountable for accurate & meaningful reporting on project/programme status,including risks & issues, to the Executive Committee.

– Responsible for co-ordination of required governance & working forums & decision making processes. Including steering committees, project committees & working committees.

– Helps shape & communicate the agreed end state picture for a given strategic imperative & the journey to get there & takes responsibility for project/programme communications.

– Ensures robust plans, business cases, management & delivery processes in place to ensure predictability of delivery & result.

– Structures & builds the teams necessary to deliver.

– Responsible for the hand-over to business of complete or incomplete deliverables as well as the completion of the project closure report & its submission to the project steering committee.

– Direct and manage projects from beginning to end in accordance with the method and governance set out by the company’s project lifecycle.

– Contribute to the development and implementation of fit for purpose project funding requirements.

– Effective project financial control.

– Manage vendor relationships, and budgets associated with projects.

COMPETENCIES /SKILLS

– Sound knowledge of project life cycle.

– Understanding relevant legislation.

– Understanding the company’s regulations, policies and procedures.

– Continuous improvement

– Voicing opinions

– Making decisions

– Developing people

– Embracing change

– Team working

– Upholding results

– Drive for results

