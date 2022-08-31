Project Manager IT – Gauteng Illovo

PROJECT MANAGER

Illovo Johannesburg

R780 000p/a CTC

Role Description

This role is accountable for guiding the company through the scoping, execution, and ultimate delivery of strategic projects to implement strategic initiatives. The incumbent will manage the overall project delivery and change process and achieve results over periods of up to 3 years.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (Duties and Responsibilities)

Monitor and verify the delivery of project deliverables

Responsible for building robust & compelling concept documents, project charter, business cases & benefit realisation plans at the strategic change level for representation to the project steering- and executive committee.

Responsible for the successful delivery of broad-based strategic programmes (involving IT enablement, organisational change a& cultural change).

Accountable for the application of prescribed project programme governance, best fit delivery processes, ensuring a true picture of the project/programme & enabling accountable business leadership to navigate through the options & trade offers.

Responsible for the alignment of the strategic project/programme with business imperatives, & related organisation initiatives.

Responsible for ensuring alignment of senior stakeholders to strategic direction & gains their commitment to delivery of the business benefits.

Ensures strategic project/programme & delivery risks are identified & mitigated.

Responsible for ensuring strategic/programme issues are identified & resolved.

Accountable for robustness & predictability of delivery against project/programme plans.

Accountable for accurate & meaningful reporting on project/programme status, including risks & issues, to the Executive committee.

Responsible for co-ordination of required governance & working forums & decision-making processes. Including steering committees, project committees & working committees.

Helps shape & communicate the agreed end state picture for a given strategic imperative & the journey to get there & take responsibility for project/programme communications.

Ensures robust plans, business cases, management & delivery processes in place to ensure predictability of delivery & result.

Structure & builds the teams necessary to deliver.

Responsible for the hand-over to business of complete or incomplete deliverables as well as the completion of the project closure report & its submission to the project steering committee.

Direct and manage projects from beginning to end in accordance with the method and governance set out by the companies’ project lifecycle.

Contribute to the development and implementation of fit for purpose project funding requirements.

Effective project financial control.

Manage vendor relationships, and budgets associated with [URL Removed] & Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree/honours in Engineering, commerce, IT, Management practices or project management.

PMBOK, PRINCE2 and/or AgilePM certifications will be beneficial.

5-8 years post qualification experience in a project management position, preferably in insurance or banking environments.

3-5 years’ experience in the management of people.

Proven experience in application development projects is essential.

Proven experience in system integration projects is essential.

Operating at the level of a professionally qualified, experienced specialist and mid to senior management.

Knowledge

Sound knowledge of project life cycle.

Understanding relevant legislation

Understanding the companies’ regulations, policies and procedures.

EMAIL CV TO: [Email Address Removed]

SUBJECT: Project Manager

Attach, ID, Matric Certificate and all tertiary certificates, diploma, etc…

Desired Skills:

Bachelor’s degree Engineering

Honors in Engineering

Honors in IT

Honors in Commerce

Honors in Management practices

Honors in Project Management

PRINCE2

PMBOK

AgilePM

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

