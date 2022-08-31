Remote Sensing Data Processing Technician at NRF National Research Foundation – Eastern Cape Summerstrand

Postion Summary: .
Key Responsibilities:
- Support the Airborne Remote Sensing Platform (ARSP) Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) data collection endeavours
- Assist with the collection and processing of accurate ground control points (GCP’s) in various survey locations
- On occasion, assist with raw survey data collection (photogrammetry or Lidar)
- Support the ARSP data processing endeavours
- Conversion of raw GNSS data and IMU data
- Editing GNSS data from ASCII into compatible formats for image processing software
- Processing of orthophotomosaics and Digital Elevation Models (DEMs)
- Processing of data into specified products such NDVI and other indices
- Geocoding and calibration of raw Lidar files
- Optimisation and strip alignment of laser point cloud data
- Processing of Lidar data into usable products and models
- Support for other aspects of the Node such as GIS assistance, coastal and estuarine data collection and sampling
- Other tasks relating to SAEON’s activities as may be specified by the Manager from time to time
Minimum Qualification:
- Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7
Minimum Experience:
- 3-5 years
- BTech or National Diploma in any science discipline
- At least 3 years of experience in geomatics and related data processing and proficiency with GIS skills using associated GIS software packages
- Proficiency with raster and vector analyses and solid understanding of geodatabases
Experience:
- Proficiency with GIS skills using associated GIS software packages
- Proficiency with raster and vector analyses and a solid understanding of geodatabases
Knowledge:
- Considerable understanding and / or experience in the processing of Lidar data
The NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities
Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal. Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position. The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.
Desired Skills:
- Skilled in applied field of position
- Knowledge to be relevant
- Responsible in performing duties
About The Employer:
The South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON) is a research platform funded by the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) and managed by the National Research Foundation (NRF). SAEON is mandated to establish and manage long-term environmental observatories; maintain reliable long-term environmental data sets; promote access to data for research and/or informed decision making; and contribute to capacity building.
This position is supported by the Department of Science and Innovation’s Shallow Marine and Coastal Research Infrastructure (SMCRI) programme and will be based in Gqeberha.