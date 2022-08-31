Remote Sensing Data Processing Technician at NRF National Research Foundation – Eastern Cape Summerstrand

Postion Summary: .

Key Responsibilities:

Support the Airborne Remote Sensing Platform (ARSP) Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) data collection endeavours

Assist with the collection and processing of accurate ground control points (GCP’s) in various survey locations

On occasion, assist with raw survey data collection (photogrammetry or Lidar)

Support the ARSP data processing endeavours

Conversion of raw GNSS data and IMU data

Editing GNSS data from ASCII into compatible formats for image processing software

Processing of orthophotomosaics and Digital Elevation Models (DEMs)

Processing of data into specified products such NDVI and other indices

Geocoding and calibration of raw Lidar files

Optimisation and strip alignment of laser point cloud data

Processing of Lidar data into usable products and models

Support for other aspects of the Node such as GIS assistance, coastal and estuarine data collection and sampling

Other tasks relating to SAEON’s activities as may be specified by the Manager from time to time

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

3-5 years

BTech or National Diploma in any science discipline

At least 3 years of experience in geomatics and related data processing and proficiency with GIS skills using associated GIS software packages

Proficiency with raster and vector analyses and solid understanding of geodatabases

Experience:

Proficiency with GIS skills using associated GIS software packages

Proficiency with raster and vector analyses and a solid understanding of geodatabases

Knowledge:

Considerable understanding and / or experience in the processing of Lidar data

The NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal. Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position. The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

Skilled in applied field of position

Knowledge to be relevant

Responsible in performing duties

About The Employer:

The South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON) is a research platform funded by the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) and managed by the National Research Foundation (NRF). SAEON is mandated to establish and manage long-term environmental observatories; maintain reliable long-term environmental data sets; promote access to data for research and/or informed decision making; and contribute to capacity building.

This position is supported by the Department of Science and Innovation’s Shallow Marine and Coastal Research Infrastructure (SMCRI) programme and will be based in Gqeberha.

Learn more/Apply for this position