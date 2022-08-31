Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

Senior Business Analyst

CLOSING DATE 08SEPT 2022

LOCATION Sandton

POSITION TYPE Permanent

SALARY R780,000 CTC Per Annum.

TO APPLY:

Update your CV in detail and send to ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ

CONTACT:

For email address contact Shashi on the Cell phone number listed in the REF above via WHATSAPP CALL or MESSAGE ONLY please.

PURPOSE

– The Senior Business Analyst (BA) interacts with stakeholders from all business departments and related third parties to define and document business processes and software requirements for technology initiatives and business information systems.

– The BA perform duties related to the review, assessment, and development of business processes. Functioning in a liaison capacity, incumbents combine business-planning expertise to analyse and translate departments’ business requirements into system deployments and/or business process [URL Removed] act as a change agent to help facilitate effective deployments/ modifications to current business practices.

QUALIFICATIONS

– Degree in BSc Computer Science or BCom Informatics/ Management/General.

EXPERIENCE

– 3-5 years post qualification experience in a similar position, preferably in insurance or banking.

– Experience in application development projects is essential.

– Experience in system integration projects is essential.

– Experience in Business Process Management is required.

– Experience in Prince2, Agile and PMBOK is beneficial.

– Operating at the level of a professionally qualified, experienced specialist and middle management.

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

Business Requirements management

Conducting stakeholder analysis, plan business analysis activities, communication,and requirements management approach.

Development of business case, defining the business need, determining the gap incapabilities and defining the solution scope and approach.

Clear understanding of the relationship between the operational requirements of abusiness, corporate strategy and internal customer satisfaction.

Facilitating workshops to establish shared understanding among diversestakeholders to understand their problems and needs

Specifying, modelling, organising, prioritising, validating and manage businessneeds and requirements.

Specifying, modelling, organising, prioritising, validating and manage businessneeds and requirements. Assess and validate possible solutions to business requirements.

Committed to process improvement and process management.

Recognising opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes.

Identify and manage process-related risks and controls.

Identifying and removing technical barriers collaborating with developers, architects and project managers.

Actively participate in project implementations by managing business requirements.

Assist in design and approval of test cases and test scenarios based on system functionality.

Facilitate User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and sign-off.

Participate in quality reviews and implement corrective measures to enhance the solution.

Measure business impact/benefit after implementation of projects.

Facilitation of process improvement projects.

Ensure quality assurance of business analysis activities within the project.

Constantly monitor and report on progress of the business analysis activities to allstakeholders.

Keep up to date on the latest applications of information technology.

Provide input in the development of departmental policies and procedures.

Career Management

– Individual development areas identified and career development in place to address the areas.

COMPETENCIES /SKILLS

– Understanding of business analytics methodology and processes.

– Understanding of process management methodologies.

– Interpersonal skills.

– Verbal communication skills.

– Business- and report writing skills.

– Business process management skills.

– Problem solving skills.

– Analytical thinking.

– Critical thinking.

– Negotiation skills.

– System thinking skills.

– Information analysis and interpretation.

– Independent

– Making decisions.

Desired Skills:

Experience in Prince2 Agile and PMBOK is beneficial

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

