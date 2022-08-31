Software Developer at Kwena

We are a software development company which develops management systems to suit any environment. Our centralized system and integrated modules include access control and attendance, transport, student accommodation and laundries, point of sale, and bookings, etc. Also offers payment portals, student portals and various app’s. Offers end-to-end software and hardware solutions to clients in all industries and we specialise in cashless environments and integrated payment solutions. We offer a team mentality at every stage, we are pretty chilled and we aim to look after our staff in whatever way we can. Obviously, we are super busy and we have deadlines and high pressure situations, but we do our best to mitigate this by working together and managing expectations at every step. Our developers work together adding their individual strengths as required to maintain and evolve complex enterprise management systems while being responsible for and utilising the latest industry standards to help scale and automate the full life cycle of our software on resilient infrastructure. What are we looking to achieve? We are is a TEAM and this small team is growing rapidly as new adventures keep coming our way, and we are looking for a passionate programmer to help us keep up and to help add new ideas and opinions to the way we do things. We operate a PHP solution with a custom framework and java applications, our database is MYSQL with a Docker server environment. Our software is integrated with many hardware products to operate as required in the field. We use Swift for iOs and Kotlin for Andriod, as well as Firebase for push notifications and Google Services for Geolocation. We operate in the Fintech and Edutech spaces and in various other environments.

The Right Candidate should have the following competencies:

Be comfortable working in a team with project delivery leads

Be competent writing technical documentation

Good troubleshooting skills.

Have a good understanding of PHP and PHP based frameworks and have the ability to adapt to working on existing, custom frameworks.

Extensive & in-depth knowledge on software scaling & deployment using Docker.

Have a good understanding of Front-end frameworks like React, Nodejs, Bootstrap, etc.

Understanding of any of the following technologies: PHP, C, TypeScript, JavaScript, JAVA, MAVEN, NGINX, Propel, Composer, NPM/Yarn package managers, GIT, HTML5, CSS3, GULP, SASS, MYSQL, PostgreSQL, Redis and Command line knowledge.

Have a good understanding of Database architecture like Mysql, Cloud Sql, PostgreSQL.

Experience with Kubernetes is a bonus

Experience building web applications using micro-services working with restful API’s.

Skill with developing mobile applications such as iOS and Android.

Experience in app management and submission.

Mobile application frameworks are a bonus Ionic ,Cordova .

Have their own transport

Be available to come into the office for the best part of the work day and work week

Be proficient in at least 50% of our complete technology stack listed below :

Be proficient in *nix based systems

Must have at least 5-10 years of programming experience on a web stack

Be proficient in web based application development

Be fluent in programming design patterns and OOP

Be fluent in web applications and services such as Slack, Google Web Apps, Mediawiki and Discord.

Enjoy learning unfamiliar languages

Knowledge of the enterprise software domain

Official tertiary education

Skill with embedded development

Experience in the Banking Tech Space And the candidate should,

Be able to assist the current development team with the increasing number of projects that range from low level driver software to abstract web services.

Want to help evolve complex enterprise management systems while being responsible for, and utilizing the latest industry standard container management systems to help scale and automate the full lifecycle of our software on a resilient infrastructure.

Become a champion of our infrastructure and utilize emerging industry standards to scale our software.

Assist with the upgrade of our existing in-house software packages that assist with managing and reporting across all areas of the business.

Be able to help design and build tools that can assist with the monitoring, testing and maintenance of our latest software and its underlying infrastructure.

Assist with the maintenance and upgrading of mature software platforms that power all of our solutions.

Want to help design new and capable systems that can replace some of our legacy software.

Assist with typical software development where available development capacity is not sufficient.

Assist with the automation of our evolving Unit Tests + Regression Tests + Frontend Tests (Selenium) that our QA assist with.

Assist with the development/utilization of systems that can keep workflows and shipping of new products on track, ensuring that they pass quality and unit tests.

Have fun and help take us into the future with an awesome team in a challenging and exciting work environment

Desired Skills:

PHP

DOCKER

Javascript

TypeScript

Java

Maven

nginx

OOP

Git

SASS

Mysql

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

