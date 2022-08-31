Software Developer C#.NET

As a Senior Software Engineer in this team, you will get an amazing opportunity to demonstrate initiative at both business and technology level. You will be part of a diverse, fast growing and agile team working with a motivated and growing team of engineers.

In this role, you should be able to work independently with little supervision. You should have excellent organization and problem-solving skills.

KNOWLEDGE, EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:
4+ Years’ Experience

Frontend technologies:
[Required]

  • HTML5
  • JavaScript
  • TypeScript
  • AngularJS
  • Angular

[Nice to have]

  • CSS3
  • Bootstrap 3,4,5
  • Material
  • WinForms (.Net Framework C#)

Backend technologies:
[Required]

  • C# (.Net Framework, .Net Core)
  • NET Web API
  • EF6 (Entity Framework 6)
  • EF Core (Entity Framework Core)
  • WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)

Database technologies:
[Required]

  • MSSQL (Microsoft SQL Server)4

[Nice to have]

  • SQLite

Other skills:
[Required]

  • Azure (Manage & Maintain)
  • Azure DevOps
  • GIT

[Nice to have]

  • Visual Studio
  • net
  • Docker
  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • TDD (Test Driven Development)

