Software Developer C#.NET

As a Senior Software Engineer in this team, you will get an amazing opportunity to demonstrate initiative at both business and technology level. You will be part of a diverse, fast growing and agile team working with a motivated and growing team of engineers.
In this role, you should be able to work independently with little supervision. You should have excellent organization and problem-solving skills.
KNOWLEDGE, EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:
4+ Years’ Experience
Frontend technologies:
[Required]
- HTML5
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- AngularJS
- Angular
[Nice to have]
- CSS3
- Bootstrap 3,4,5
- Material
- WinForms (.Net Framework C#)
Backend technologies:
[Required]
- C# (.Net Framework, .Net Core)
- NET Web API
- EF6 (Entity Framework 6)
- EF Core (Entity Framework Core)
- WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
Database technologies:
[Required]
- MSSQL (Microsoft SQL Server)4
[Nice to have]
- SQLite
Other skills:
[Required]
- Azure (Manage & Maintain)
- Azure DevOps
- GIT
[Nice to have]
- Visual Studio
- net
- Docker
- Agile
- Scrum
- TDD (Test Driven Development)
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .net core
- Web API
- HTML5
- Azure
- JavaScript