Software Developer C#.NET – Gauteng Bryanston

As a Senior Software Engineer in this team, you will get an amazing opportunity to demonstrate initiative at both business and technology level. You will be part of a diverse, fast growing and agile team working with a motivated and growing team of engineers.

In this role, you should be able to work independently with little supervision. You should have excellent organization and problem-solving skills.

KNOWLEDGE, EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

4+ Years’ Experience

Frontend technologies:

[Required]

HTML5

JavaScript

TypeScript

AngularJS

Angular

[Nice to have]

CSS3

Bootstrap 3,4,5

Material

WinForms (.Net Framework C#)

Backend technologies:

[Required]

C# (.Net Framework, .Net Core)

NET Web API

EF6 (Entity Framework 6)

EF Core (Entity Framework Core)

WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)

Database technologies:

[Required]

MSSQL (Microsoft SQL Server)4

[Nice to have]

SQLite

Other skills:

[Required]

Azure (Manage & Maintain)

Azure DevOps

GIT

[Nice to have]

Visual Studio

net

Docker

Agile

Scrum

TDD (Test Driven Development)

Desired Skills:

C#

.net core

Web API

HTML5

Azure

JavaScript

