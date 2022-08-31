SQL Back-end Developer – Gauteng Sandown

We are looking for a Senior Back-end developer to develop MS-SQL queries and procedures, create custom reports, and modify ERP user forms to enhance organizational productivity. You will be responsible for designing databases and ensuring their stability, reliability, and performance.
Essential: 4 year to 5 year Degree in Computer Science or Engineering
Essential: 5 to 10years experience as a SQL Developer
Desired Skills:
- T-SQL
- SQL Developer
- JavaScript
- TDE
- NoSQL
- SQL Reporting
- SQL Server Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree