SQL Back-end Developer

We are looking for a Senior Back-end developer to develop MS-SQL queries and procedures, create custom reports, and modify ERP user forms to enhance organizational productivity. You will be responsible for designing databases and ensuring their stability, reliability, and performance.

Essential: 4 year to 5 year Degree in Computer Science or Engineering

Essential: 5 to 10years experience as a SQL Developer

Desired Skills:

T-SQL

SQL Developer

JavaScript

TDE

NoSQL

SQL Reporting

SQL Server Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

