SQL BI Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Aug 31, 2022

Responsibilities:
General

  • Be familiar with development best practices
  • Be able to troubleshoot technical and performance issues
  • Be able to offer assistance and advice to other developers in the team
  • Review technical specifications drawn up by other developers in the team
  • Perform peer reviews and code reviews on development tasks completed by other developers in the team
  • Be comfortable with SQL Server stored procedures, SSIS, SSRS and TFS

Efficiency and Effectiveness

  • Create accurate and complete source to target data mappings, including all translations
  • Design and develop data exploitation systems to deliver information to business users such as dashboards and reports, sourcing data, mainly from various sources including Microsoft SQL databases and data warehouses
  • Design and develop efficient high volume data load strategies
  • Re-engineer and optimize existing data sourcing routines
  • Design and develop mechanisms to ensure that data loaded and transformed is accurate and reliable
  • Understand business processes and data and be able to translate requirements into technical specifications

Innovation

  • Find innovative solutions to solve business problems that will save the business time and money
  • Ability to troubleshoot technical problems with beta and new release software, and research possible solutions using the internet and other available resources

Analysis

  • Break complex problems down into manageable components and reduce dependencies between components by implementing interfaces
  • Compile accurate system technical documentation to address the requirements
  • Understand the steps required to deliver the functionality and create reliable estimates for the work to be done
  • Understand dimensional modelling techniques so as to be able to differentiate between available alternatives and which are best suited to the current problem

Testing

  • Take responsibility for testing own deliverables by understanding the permutations and combinations that are required to test the work thoroughly
  • Conduct systems integration testing by understanding the flow of data between system components and where data is transformed and/or translated
  • Prove the accuracy of own work delivered by writing own test scripts

Qualification and experience:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in IT/IS
  • Minimum 5 years’ related experience

Responsibilities:General

  • Be familiar with development best practices
  • Be able to troubleshoot technical and performance issues
  • Be able to offer assistance and advice to other developers in the team
  • Review technical specifications drawn up by other developers in the team
  • Perform peer reviews and code reviews on development tasks completed by other developers in the team
  • Be comfortable with SQL Server stored procedures, SSIS, SSRS and TFS

Efficiency and Effectiveness

  • Create accurate and complete source to target data mappings, including all translations
  • Design and develop data exploitation systems to deliver information to business users such as dashboards and reports, sourcing data, mainly from various sources including Microsoft SQL databases and data warehouses
  • Design and develop efficient high volume data load strategies
  • Re-engineer and optimize existing data sourcing routines
  • Design and develop mechanisms to ensure that data loaded and transformed is accurate and reliable
  • Understand business processes and data and be able to translate requirements into technical specifications

Innovation

  • Find innovative solutions to solve business problems that will save the business time and money
  • Ability to troubleshoot technical problems with beta and new release software, and research possible solutions using the internet and other available resources

Analysis

  • Break complex problems down into manageable components and reduce dependencies between components by implementing interfaces
  • Compile accurate system technical documentation to address the requirements
  • Understand the steps required to deliver the functionality and create reliable estimates for the work to be done
  • Understand dimensional modelling techniques so as to be able to differentiate between available alternatives and which are best suited to the current problem

Testing

  • Take responsibility for testing own deliverables by understanding the permutations and combinations that are required to test the work thoroughly
  • Conduct systems integration testing by understanding the flow of data between system components and where data is transformed and/or translated
  • Prove the accuracy of own work delivered by writing own test scripts

Qualification and experience:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in IT/IS
  • Minimum 5 years’ related experience

Desired Skills:

  • SQL Server stored procedures
  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • TFS

Learn more/Apply for this position