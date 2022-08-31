SQL BI Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Responsibilities:
General
- Be familiar with development best practices
- Be able to troubleshoot technical and performance issues
- Be able to offer assistance and advice to other developers in the team
- Review technical specifications drawn up by other developers in the team
- Perform peer reviews and code reviews on development tasks completed by other developers in the team
- Be comfortable with SQL Server stored procedures, SSIS, SSRS and TFS
Efficiency and Effectiveness
- Create accurate and complete source to target data mappings, including all translations
- Design and develop data exploitation systems to deliver information to business users such as dashboards and reports, sourcing data, mainly from various sources including Microsoft SQL databases and data warehouses
- Design and develop efficient high volume data load strategies
- Re-engineer and optimize existing data sourcing routines
- Design and develop mechanisms to ensure that data loaded and transformed is accurate and reliable
- Understand business processes and data and be able to translate requirements into technical specifications
Innovation
- Find innovative solutions to solve business problems that will save the business time and money
- Ability to troubleshoot technical problems with beta and new release software, and research possible solutions using the internet and other available resources
Analysis
- Break complex problems down into manageable components and reduce dependencies between components by implementing interfaces
- Compile accurate system technical documentation to address the requirements
- Understand the steps required to deliver the functionality and create reliable estimates for the work to be done
- Understand dimensional modelling techniques so as to be able to differentiate between available alternatives and which are best suited to the current problem
Testing
- Take responsibility for testing own deliverables by understanding the permutations and combinations that are required to test the work thoroughly
- Conduct systems integration testing by understanding the flow of data between system components and where data is transformed and/or translated
- Prove the accuracy of own work delivered by writing own test scripts
Qualification and experience:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in IT/IS
- Minimum 5 years’ related experience
Desired Skills:
- SQL Server stored procedures
- SSIS
- SSRS
- TFS