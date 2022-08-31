System Architect at STS – Gauteng Kelvin

Qualifications: BSc. Computer Science
Previous Experience:
- 3 to 5 years as a Systems Analyst with solid short-term insurance or financial services experience.
- Previous experience in working with RESTful Web Services is required.
- Previous experience in SOA, Microservices Architecture and MS Azure is required.
- Programming knowledge and experience would be advantageous.
Technical Skills:
- Joint-Application-Design (JAD) and Requirements Re-engineering techniques to extract and define business requirements.
- Functional Requirements Analysis and Solution Modelling using object-oriented-principles to produce functional processes, workflows and requirements.
- Technical Requirements Analysis and Solution Modelling using UML to produce low-level technical requirements and design (data, integration, business logic).
- Agile (SCRUM) methodology and in-depth knowledge of Agile concepts and tools.
- MS Azure (API Management).
- RESTful web services.
Soft Skills:
- Strong communication (written and verbal). Must be mature, confident, well-spoken and have the ability to communicate in a clear and concise fashion.
- Strong technical writing skills.
- A-Team-player who enjoys collaboration and team success.
- Solution-driven and pragmatic.
- Delivery-focused, hands-on and ensures final delivery exceeds customer/stakeholder expectations.
Desired Skills:
- AZURE
- SCRUM
- RESTful Web Services