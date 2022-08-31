System Architect at STS

Aug 31, 2022

Qualifications: BSc. Computer Science

Previous Experience:

  • 3 to 5 years as a Systems Analyst with solid short-term insurance or financial services experience.
  • Previous experience in working with RESTful Web Services is required.
  • Previous experience in SOA, Microservices Architecture and MS Azure is required.
  • Programming knowledge and experience would be advantageous.

Technical Skills:

  • Joint-Application-Design (JAD) and Requirements Re-engineering techniques to extract and define business requirements.
  • Functional Requirements Analysis and Solution Modelling using object-oriented-principles to produce functional processes, workflows and requirements.
  • Technical Requirements Analysis and Solution Modelling using UML to produce low-level technical requirements and design (data, integration, business logic).
  • Agile (SCRUM) methodology and in-depth knowledge of Agile concepts and tools.
  • MS Azure (API Management).
  • RESTful web services.

Soft Skills:

  • Strong communication (written and verbal). Must be mature, confident, well-spoken and have the ability to communicate in a clear and concise fashion.
  • Strong technical writing skills.
  • A-Team-player who enjoys collaboration and team success.
  • Solution-driven and pragmatic.
  • Delivery-focused, hands-on and ensures final delivery exceeds customer/stakeholder expectations.

Desired Skills:

  • AZURE
  • SCRUM
  • RESTful Web Services

