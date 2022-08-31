Systems Supervisor – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Purpose of the job:

Systems Supervisor will be responsible for maintaining standards and developing staff operating the Paltrack and other fruit and quality tracking systems.

Required Qualifications

Grade 12 (Essential)

Supply chain/maintenance or equivalent qualification

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

2 years’ experience as a Systems Supervisor or similar role

Apply basic hygiene and sanitation and adhere to food safety related rules and activities as per BRC/HACCP instructions

Assuring that all operational practices and systems are operating from receiving through to dispatch

Achieves quality assurance operational objectives by training staff; communicating job expectations; implementing production

Assures that Paltrack is at optimal use: Supervising over creating runs, Carton labels, Consignment Notes etc

Validates quality processes by establishing product specifications and quality attributes.

Measuring production; writing and updating quality assurance procedures.

Bin reconciliation for the Sawmill Packhouse

Assisting with the maintenance of the food safety management system

Ensure the quality of operations is up to standard

Behavioural Competencies:

Ability to work under pressure;

Ability to be assertive while at the same time maintaining a high level of respect;

Ability to work extended hours where required;

High attention to detail;

Communicate in a professional manner with people at all levels;

Deadline driven;

Innovative thinker;

Professional, punctual and organized;

Self-motivated and able to work independently; and

Ability to multi-task and prioritize tasks efficiently.

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

Desired Skills:

Paltrack

Cold storage

Tracking system

