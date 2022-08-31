Systems Supervisor – Western Cape Stellenbosch
Aug 31, 2022
DUR001637 Systems Supervisor – Western Cape
Purpose of the job:
Grade 12 (Essential)
Supply chain/maintenance or equivalent qualification
Systems Supervisor will be responsible for maintaining standards and developing staff operating the Paltrack and other fruit and quality tracking systems.
Required Qualifications
Technical Competencies and responsibilities
2 years’ experience as a Systems Supervisor or similar role
Apply basic hygiene and sanitation and adhere to food safety related rules and activities as per BRC/HACCP instructions
Assuring that all operational practices and systems are operating from receiving through to dispatch
Achieves quality assurance operational objectives by training staff; communicating job expectations; implementing production
Assures that Paltrack is at optimal use: Supervising over creating runs, Carton labels, Consignment Notes etc
Validates quality processes by establishing product specifications and quality attributes.
Measuring production; writing and updating quality assurance procedures.
Bin reconciliation for the Sawmill Packhouse
Assisting with the maintenance of the food safety management system
Ensure the quality of operations is up to standard
Behavioural Competencies:
Ability to work under pressure;
Ability to be assertive while at the same time maintaining a high level of respect;
Ability to work extended hours where required;
High attention to detail;
Communicate in a professional manner with people at all levels;
Deadline driven;
Innovative thinker;
Professional, punctual and organized;
Self-motivated and able to work independently; and
Ability to multi-task and prioritize tasks efficiently.
Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.
Desired Skills:
- Paltrack
- Cold storage
- Tracking system
