Aug 31, 2022

DUR001637 Systems Supervisor – Western Cape

Purpose of the job:
Systems Supervisor will be responsible for maintaining standards and developing staff operating the Paltrack and other fruit and quality tracking systems.
Required Qualifications

  • Grade 12 (Essential)
  • Supply chain/maintenance or equivalent qualification

    • Technical Competencies and responsibilities

  • 2 years’ experience as a Systems Supervisor or similar role
  • Apply basic hygiene and sanitation and adhere to food safety related rules and activities as per BRC/HACCP instructions
  • Assuring that all operational practices and systems are operating from receiving through to dispatch
  • Achieves quality assurance operational objectives by training staff; communicating job expectations; implementing production
  • Assures that Paltrack is at optimal use: Supervising over creating runs, Carton labels, Consignment Notes etc
  • Validates quality processes by establishing product specifications and quality attributes.
  • Measuring production; writing and updating quality assurance procedures.
  • Bin reconciliation for the Sawmill Packhouse
  • Assisting with the maintenance of the food safety management system
  • Ensure the quality of operations is up to standard

    • Behavioural Competencies:

  • Ability to work under pressure;
  • Ability to be assertive while at the same time maintaining a high level of respect;
  • Ability to work extended hours where required;
  • High attention to detail;
  • Communicate in a professional manner with people at all levels;
  • Deadline driven;
  • Innovative thinker;
  • Professional, punctual and organized;
  • Self-motivated and able to work independently; and
  • Ability to multi-task and prioritize tasks efficiently.

    • Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

    Desired Skills:

    • Paltrack
    • Cold storage
    • Tracking system

