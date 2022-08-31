Trainer- Technical – Agri

Trainer- Technical URGENTLY required for a large and stable firm in the East Rand. The candidate MUST be trade tested and be experienced as a technical training in the earth moving / mining / agriculture / construction industry. Email CV + trade test ASAP.

Trainer- Technical URGENTLY required for a large and stable firm in the East Rand. The candidate MUST be trade tested and be experienced as a technical training in the earth moving / mining / agriculture / construction industry. Email CV + trade test ASAP.

Desired Skills:

technical trainer

agricultural

trade tested

Employer & Job Benefits:

Benefits

Learn more/Apply for this position