Financial Services concern is seeking an Analyst Developer who will be responsible for design, including technical documentation and development of new applications as well as second line support of key applications.

Responsibilities:

New development:

– Provide input into solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces.

– Provide estimates for application changes.

– Present alternative solutions for new development where applicable.

– Develop changes in line with the application architecture and technical standards.

– Unit test own programs as well as developed interfaces.

– Assist in prioritisation and classification of defects to ensure that quality standards are met.

– Update technical models and documentation to align with new development.

– Assist with implementation of best practices and standards.

– Prioritise development in-line with Business requirements.

– Liaise with project stakeholders as required during the SDLC.

– Performing and managing regression testing

Production implementations:

– Work with the implementation and configuration manager to create deployment instructions and artefacts.

– Collaborate with technical teams to align deployment procedures.

– Be on standby for production deployments and resolve issues that may arise.

Support:

– Investigate production errors where required.

– Be on standby and provide support as agreed with the application manager, some of which could be outside of core business hours.

– Technical support on applications

Collaboration:

– Provide input to technical and application design and architecture when required.

– Provide input to development standards and best practices.

– Provide input to analysts and testers when required.

Requirements:

An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/Degree)

B.Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended)

Minimum 3 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment

Minimum 3 years of experience in SQL database design and query writing

Experience in multi-threading

Experience in an IT environment in the financial sector will be an advantage

Experience in designing solutions

OOP / SOLID Design Principles

Solid understanding and experience implementing containerised solutions using:

? Kubernetes

? Docker

Understanding DevSecOps and working experience with some DevOps tools such as:

? Azure DevOps

? XL Deploy

? Bamboo

? Git

? JIRA

– Experience in working with the following:

? .Net Framework (including .NET Core)

? C# Development Language

? C++

? ASP.Net MVC / Web Forms

? Angular

? HTML (including HTML5)

? CSS (including CSS3)

? JavaScript / JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, Knockout, jQuery)

? MS SQL server

? Web Services (WCF) and API development

? XML / JSON data structures

? Test-Driven Development

? ORM (Entity Framework & NHibernate)

? WEB APIs

? Agile and Scrum

Experience in working with high volume transactions

Understanding of application security standards and developing secure applications

