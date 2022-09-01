Applications open for ISPA Inspires sponsorship

South Africa’s Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) is inviting applications for its “ISPA Inspires Educational Sponsorship” for the 2023 academic year.

Applications open today (Thursday, 1 September) and will close on Friday, 30 September 2022.

Applications should visit the ISPA Inspires website for more information and to register and submit their applications.

Sponsorship for the 2023 academic year will be awarded to one or more promising young candidates interested in pursuing a career in the ISP (Internet Service Provider) sector. Sponsorship is available for not only universities, TVET and technical colleges, but also any institution providing any type of accredited ICT training or sector specific courses where there is an identified shortage of skills in South Africa.

Previously known as the “ISPA Inspires Bursary Programme”, the name has this year been changed to ”ISPA Inspires Educational Sponsorship” to avoid any expectation by applicants of being offered employment with ISPA after graduation. ISPA is a non-profit industry representative body comprising over 200 ISPs in South Africa.

The ISPA Inspires skills development project by ISPA’s Social Development Working Group is now entering its third year, and applications for sponsorship of enthusiastic future ICT professionals during their 2023 academic year are now open.

A total of 296 applications were received for the 2022 sponsorship. Following extensive evaluation of each application, one winner, Tracey Bungu, was selected for sponsorship of her studies in Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (Software Engineering) by ISPA’s Social Development Working Group.

One of the two winners of the 2021 sponsorships, Fabian Brijlal, was further sponsored for his studies during 2022 by ISPA member Adept, which was able to identify his talent and potential thanks to ISPA providing its members with access to the profiles of all shortlisted candidates. Brijlal was in the top two of the 20 shortlisted candidates from almost 300 applications submitted in 2020.

“The ISPA Inspires educational sponsorship supports both the students and ISPA’s members. We believe it is important to build a strong foundation within the ICT sector by encouraging and assisting our young people to enter the ICT sector,” says Aurora Vani, Chairperson of ISPA’s Social Development Working Group.

Who should apply:

* South African citizens.

* Individuals need to be 35 years old or younger.

* Current or prospective undergraduate students enrolled for the 2023 academic year at a South African TVET college, university, registered private college, or registered higher educational institution.

* Only applicants enrolled or planning to enroll in a field of study related to ICT (Information and Communications Technology) need apply.

Note: Postgraduates, and students that are already funded by an existing bursary or scholarship, need not apply.

Previous experience in the information technology industry is not a prerequisite for applying. Priority will be given to previously disadvantaged individuals.