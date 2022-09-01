Data Scientist

Sep 1, 2022

Are you seeking for a new challenge? A fast growing corporate Financial Services company is seeking to employ a Data Scientist based in Centurion to be involved in all analytics related aspects of the management of a short-term insurer.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Data collection, verification and management
  • Extract insights and recommend appropriate actions through statistical modelling and data analysis
  • Design and build analytical solutions to meet business needs
  • Reporting on any analysis, modelling or solutions developed
  • Remuneration modelling management

Requirements

  • Degree in Actuarial Science, Statistics, Business Sciences, Business Mathematics. Other degrees or postgraduate qualifications with a statistical/modelling aspect and/or experience will be considered.
  • *Actuarial candidates need to have passed all CT’s and CA1.
  • 2 years or more experience in statistical modelling or an analytical role
  • 2 years or more experience in Microsoft Excel, SQL
  • Experience in modelling software such as R and Python required
  • Experience in the Short-term insurance industry will be advantageous.

The successful candidate must have a passion for data science, a quick learner, team player, problem solver with exceptional analytical / technical skills with interest in machine learning. If you meet all the requirements and want to join this dynamic team, then apply now!

About The Employer:

talentCRU

Learn more/Apply for this position