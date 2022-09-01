Data Scientist – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Are you seeking for a new challenge? A fast growing corporate Financial Services company is seeking to employ a Data Scientist based in Centurion to be involved in all analytics related aspects of the management of a short-term insurer.
Key Duties and Responsibilities:
- Data collection, verification and management
- Extract insights and recommend appropriate actions through statistical modelling and data analysis
- Design and build analytical solutions to meet business needs
- Reporting on any analysis, modelling or solutions developed
- Remuneration modelling management
Requirements
- Degree in Actuarial Science, Statistics, Business Sciences, Business Mathematics. Other degrees or postgraduate qualifications with a statistical/modelling aspect and/or experience will be considered.
- *Actuarial candidates need to have passed all CT’s and CA1.
- 2 years or more experience in statistical modelling or an analytical role
- 2 years or more experience in Microsoft Excel, SQL
- Experience in modelling software such as R and Python required
- Experience in the Short-term insurance industry will be advantageous.
The successful candidate must have a passion for data science, a quick learner, team player, problem solver with exceptional analytical / technical skills with interest in machine learning. If you meet all the requirements and want to join this dynamic team, then apply now!
About The Employer:
talentCRU