Data Scientist – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Are you seeking for a new challenge? A fast growing corporate Financial Services company is seeking to employ a Data Scientist based in Centurion to be involved in all analytics related aspects of the management of a short-term insurer.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

Data collection, verification and management

Extract insights and recommend appropriate actions through statistical modelling and data analysis

Design and build analytical solutions to meet business needs

Reporting on any analysis, modelling or solutions developed

Remuneration modelling management

Requirements

Degree in Actuarial Science, Statistics, Business Sciences, Business Mathematics. Other degrees or postgraduate qualifications with a statistical/modelling aspect and/or experience will be considered.

*Actuarial candidates need to have passed all CT’s and CA1.

2 years or more experience in statistical modelling or an analytical role

2 years or more experience in Microsoft Excel, SQL

Experience in modelling software such as R and Python required

Experience in the Short-term insurance industry will be advantageous.

The successful candidate must have a passion for data science, a quick learner, team player, problem solver with exceptional analytical / technical skills with interest in machine learning. If you meet all the requirements and want to join this dynamic team, then apply now!

About The Employer:

talentCRU

Learn more/Apply for this position