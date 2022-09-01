Java Developer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Sandown

Our client is in search of a Java Developer.
As a Java developer you will be responsible for implementing and maintaining our web applications and building software components and updating existing code bases as needed. Developing test cases in order to ensure that the application functions correctly. The Java Developer will work in a professional and comfortable work environment where the core focus is on learning, growth, knowledge sharing, teamwork and collaboration.
This exposure also occurs through the different engagement models being project-based development, placements, outsourced teams and support and enhancement engagement.
Requirements
- Maintains a good understanding of various industry standards for web applications, mobile applications, and services
- Sets and implements objectives for quality control and technical reviews
- Provides support to development team members on issues related to best practices, design patterns, and architecture
- Produces technically sound code that fits within project specifications
- Experience in Java, JPA (e.g.: Hibernate, Eclipselink, Toplink)
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
- At least 5 years of Java programming experience required
- Must have strong understanding of object oriented programming and algorithms, preferably C++/C#
- Experience with the following frameworks: JAX-WS (Rest + SOAP), JUnit, Maven, Java EE 6, Spring 4.x, EJB 3, JBoss, Websphere or Glassfish experience
Desired Skills:
- Java
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years