Junior Web Developer at AVBOB

AVBOB, AFRICA’S LARGEST MUTUAL ASSURANCE SOCIETY PROVIDING A ONE-STOP FUNERAL INSURANCE AND BURIAL SOLUTION, HAS A VACANCY FOR: JUNIOR WEB DEVELOPER.
The above-mentioned position exists within ICT department.
PURPOSE OF THE JOB:
Responsible for the design, development, testing, implementation and maintenance of a variety of software solutions from business applications to advanced software for the control of highly technical hardware and equipment.
RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:
- Responsible for the design, development and support of Web Services, produce industry leading WEB applications
- Responsible for the development, maintenance and enhancement of business intelligence solutions.
- Ensure you keep yourself up-to-date with modern software engineering practices and technologies and be enthusiastic about teamwork, lean thinking and agile delivery.
- To play a pivotal role within the development team and to mentor and coach junior developers by assisting with decisions regarding development approaches and technology.
- Strive to create visually appealing Web applications that feature user-friendly design and clear navigation.
- Responsible for the design, development and support of Web services and applications in a team.
- Ensure and understand the user requirements as specified by the business analysts.
- To evaluate business critical change request for new or modified programs.
- Maintain documentation and describe program development, logic, coding, testing, changes and corrections.
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:
- Bachelors degree in an Information Technology
- Relevant IT Development certification would be advantageous
EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:
- Web technologies (HTML5, CSS 3, JavaScript , JQuery, Bootstrap, Responsive design.
- Microsoft Web stack(MVC , C#, VB.net, razor , IIS , ASP.net, WCF/Web services, Web API)
- [URL Removed] Frameworks.
- Experience in applying test driven development and software engineering best practices. Solid
- Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL and SQL server reporting services.
- Mobile applications development (IOS, Mono , Android) would be advantageous.
COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:
- Problem Solving
- Planning and Organising
- Innovation
- Analytical thinking
- Negotiation
- Organisational alertness
- Customer Focus
Desired Skills:
- HTML5
- CSS 3
- JavaScript
- JQuery
- Bootstrap
- Responsive design
- MVC
- C#
- VB.net
- razor
- IIS
- ASP.net
- WCF/Web services
- Web API
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree