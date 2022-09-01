Machine Learning Engineer (Remote)

Opportunity Available!! Our leading client in the Logistics sector is looking to employ a Machine Learning Engineer to join their dynamic team.

Job Description:

Purpose of the job:

Develop computer vision and deep learning applications related to object detection, object segmentation and activity/action detection.

Dedicated to delivering Machine Learning projects within the company Supply Chain.

Dedicated to driving industry and market exploration into Machine Learning capabilities, assessing, leading feasibility study and applications of how it can be used in company to further enhance our platform inspection capability across all company platforms.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead the ideation, prototyping, and development of AI software.

Demonstrate expertise in solving computer vision problems.

Develop deep learning and traditional machine learning algorithms for company business.

Design and develop scalable software architectures.

Demonstrate ongoing understanding of Machine Learning technologies in current marketplace and how they can be applied to the company business.

Facilitate design and deployment of vision hardware equipment needed for image data gathering.

Create and maintain data pipeline architecture for ML algorithm development.

Job Requirements:

MS or PhD in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics or Statistics, with specialization in computer vision and deep learning.

Proficiency in Deep Learning frameworks (Tensorflow, Keras or Pytorch).

Proficiency in Python and C++.

Proficiency in implementing deep learning architectures for Image classification, Object detection and Object segmentation.

Demonstrated experience in scientific research related to Computer vision and Deep learning.

Scientific thinking and the ability to invent, implement, and lead technology developments in the field of computer vision and machine learning.

Proficiency in CV/ML libraries (OpenCV, Scikit-learn, Numpy, Pandas).

Software development experience in multi-threaded applications.

Minimum 2 years of industrial experience in developing and deploying Computer Vision and Deep Learning applications in Production at scale.

Experience in software development (Python or C++), integration with deep learning algorithms and deployment in production.

Experience in multi-facility, international organizations desired.

Experience in a diverse multi-cultural corporate environment desired.

Skills and knowledge:

Mandatory:

Strong Python and C++ programming capabilities.

Scientific understanding of popular/state-of-the-art deep learning architectures and computer vision algorithms for object detection and object segmentation.

Ability to read scientific publications, understand and implement proposed solution

Self-driven and strong problem-solving skills.

Team work.

Strong analytical skills and process focus.

Desirable:

Publications in top CV conferences and Journals (CVPR, ICCV, ECCV, NIPS, ICML, PAMI, etc.).

Experience with NVIDIA Jetson, ONNX, OpenVINO and TensorRT.

Proficiency in Activity recognition and Object tracking.

3D image algorithms experience.

Ability to work in a Matrix Organization.

Desired Skills:

Learning Machine Engineer

Industrial Engineering

Software Development

Computer Science

