Network & Security Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A strong technical Network & Security Engineer is sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist to join its team. Your core focus will be on the maintenance of customer ICT networks as part of IT Managed Services offerings provided to customers and support functions will extend from testing and troubleshooting problems to regular maintenance. The ideal candidate must have Grade 12/Matric, preferably have an IT related tertiary qualification, be CCNA Certified or equivalent with 3+ years’ experience delivering Network Security Services in a customer environment, FortiGate NSE4 or equivalent, McAfee knowledge, a keen awareness to strict IT policies and experience with Customer Services and SLA Service Delivery.

DUTIES:

Implement, maintain, monitor and manage network security infrastructure and capability (hardware and software solutions).

Analyse and solve common and (some) complex network problems through reasoning, troubleshooting and innovative thinking.

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with the clients and client end-users in support of the Service Delivery Manager and Network Security Operations Manager.

Create and update documentation related to installation procedures and troubleshooting of network incidents.

Maintain record via timely updates to ITSM, including accurate information pertaining to actions taken, resolution description and resolution date/time.

Liaise with 3rd party vendors to resolve escalated incidents, problems, and queries.

Maintain service and quality levels according to of the company business standards, processes, and procedures.

Communicate oral or written feedback and technical information to all levels of end-users and customer IT management.

Resolve all incidents and fulfils all service requests within contracted SLA’s.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric or Grade 12 Essential.

Tertiary IT qualification (preferred).

CCNA or equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

At least 3+ years’ experience delivering Network Security Services in a customer environment.

FortiGate NSE4 or equivalent.

McAfee knowledge.

Awareness to strict IT policies.

Customer Service and SLA Service Delivery.

Valid driver’s license and own reliable vehicle.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent Communication and Interpersonal skills.

Must be punctual, disciplined and dedicated to effectively execute job requirements.

COMMENTS:

