Programmer at Phaki Personnel Management Services

JOB PURPOSE:



Our client requires a Programmer to join the Space Weather team in Hermanus, Western Cape in developing and maintaining algorithms that lead to products and services offered by the organization Space Weather Centre. The Space Weather Programmer will be the lead in moving research developed models to operations, providing coding assistance for advisory production for clients, and in ensuring that efficiencies are introduced within the operational space weather environment.



MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

The ideal candidate will have:

Tertiary qualifications in Computer Science/Programming or equivalent

Minimum 3 years of relevant industry experience

Experience in full stack application development:

Database design

Backend web API design and implementation

Frontend development using React / Angular and similar frameworks

Data visualization

Excellent programming capability/experience is essential with a minimum of 3years experience in Python programming

Good systems and process analysis skills

Passion for coding which must be demonstrable through extramural activities

Must be a team player committed to working in a continuously improving and quality environment

Independent decision-making capability and proactive problem-solving skills

Well-developed verbal and written communication skills

Must be solution driven



ACCOUNTABILITIES



Designing and developing innovative and practical technical solutions, applications, software or algorithms for the Space Weather Centre

Testing, installing, evaluating and maintaining new algorithms and programs

Providing operational programming support to the Space Weather Centre

Assisting application development projects by providing advice and support

Please note that this position requires the incumbent to be based in HERMANUS in the WESTERN CAPE.

