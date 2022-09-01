An Investment Administration Company has a Permanent position for a Project Manager in the Cape Town Area.
To be a successful Project Manager in their environment, you should demonstrate strong leadership, ownership and teamworking skills. You should demonstrate excellent communication skills, have a deep curiosity and eventual competence around the system SDLC
PLEASE NOTE THAT ONLY SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED. ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL.
- 5+ years BA / Scrum Master / Project Management / Delivery experience
- Knowledge of Flexcube
- Knowledge of Retail Investment domain
- Knowledge of Transfer Agency
- Knowledge of front-end development technologies and tools g. HTML, CSS etc.
- Knowledge of database query languages g. SQL
- Knowledge of web applications
- Understanding of financial markets and financial systems
- Flexcube
- Bizagi
- Digiata
- The Client is looking for a dedicated Project Manager responsible for the consistent, trustworthy delivery of all business and system changes and enhancements whilst maintaining strong relationships with clients and all delivery They will be responsible for creating and embedding the necessary structure for effective project delivery, removing blockers, and ensuring delivery within agreed timeframes
- The main tasks of the project manager include managing projects, addressing reliability issues, tracking project metrics, managing budgets and stakeholder liaison and ultimate responsibility for meeting project delivery dates with the level of quality
Project Management
- Implementation and maintenance of effective delivery frameworks internally and with our outsourced IT service partner
- Managing the delivery through the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) including client implementation of the change
- Project and BAU delivery tracking
- Professional project updates to clients
- Managing client requests through the backlog and delivery pipeline
- Ownership of the delivery of agreed priorities for the year
- Responsible for delivery relationship with our outsourced IT service partners
- Ensuring that systems, procedures, and methodologies are in place to support outstanding project delivery
- Developing a deep understanding of projects to gain insights into the scope of delivery
- Taking accountability for project delivery performance, meeting internal and external client expectations, and driving future demand
- Analyzing third-party as well as internal processes, and creating strategies for project delivery optimizatioN
Performance & Quality Management
- Recommending methods of improvement and seeing that actions are implemented on time for project delivery upgrades
- Providing accurate and regular reports to management on performance of project delivery
- Building strong relationships with teams and stakeholders to enable effective dialogue exchange between departments
- Exceptional client-facing skills
- Proven leadership skills with excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Strong organizational skills
- Proactive with a sense of urgency and the ability to establish priorities and make decisions
- Ability to simplify complex problems and processes in a challenging, dynamic environment
- Detail oriented, and not willing to say “OK” until something meets your standards
- Passionate about great user and client experiences
- Knowledgeable about SDLC process
- A great team player, able to interact easily with both business and technology stakeholders
- Strong analytical skills and strong attention to detail
- Ability to communicate effectively with teams and stakeholders
- Ability to source information from the users/clients
- Ability to work under pressure, time management, provide reasonable effort estimations and to be able to multi-task across multiple projects and communicate
- Unquestionable integrity and accountability
- Uncompromising in delivery of excellent quality
- Proven track record of understanding and identifying risks in functional changes and successfully directing efforts appropriately
Desired Skills:
- SDLC.
- Project and BAU delivery tracking
- Performance & Quality Management