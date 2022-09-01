Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Sep 1, 2022

  • This role is accountable for guiding the company through the scoping, execution and ultimate delivery of strategic projects in order to implement strategic initiatives.
  • The incumbent will manage the overall project delivery and change process and achieve results over periods of up to 3 years.

QUALIFICATONS and EXPERIENCE

  • Bachelor’s degree/honours in Engineering, Commerce, IT, Management practices or Project Management.
  • PMBOK, PRINCE2 and/or AgilePM certifications will be beneficial.
  • Minimum of 3 years’ post qualification experience in a project management position, preferably in insurance or banking environments.
  • Experience in the management of people.
  • Proven experience in application development projects is essential.
  • Proven experience in system integration projects is essential.
  • Operating at the level of a professionally qualified, experienced specialists and mid- to senior management.

POSITION OUTPUTS
Monitor and verify the delivery of project deliverables

  • Responsible for building robust & compelling concept documents, project charter,
  • business cases & benefit realisation plans at the strategic change level for
  • presentation to the project steering- and Executive Committee.
  • Responsible for the successful delivery of broad-based strategic programmes (involving IT enablement, organisational change & cultural change).
  • Accountable for the application of prescribed project/programme governance, best fit delivery processes, ensuring a true picture of the project/programme & enabling accountable business leadership to navigate through the options & trade-offs.
  • Responsible for alignment of the strategic project/programme with business imperatives, & related organisation initiatives.
  • Responsible for ensuring alignment of senior stakeholders to strategic direction & gains their commitment to delivery of the business benefits.
  • Ensures strategic project/programme & delivery risks are identified & mitigated.
  • Responsible for ensuring strategic project/programme issues are identified & resolved.
  • Accountable for robustness & predictability of delivery against project/programme plans.
  • Accountable for accurate & meaningful reporting on project/programme status, including risks & issues, to the Executive Committee.
  • Responsible for co-ordination of required governance & working forums & decision-making processes. Including steering committees, project committees & working committees.
  • Helps shape & communicate the agreed end state picture for a given strategic imperative & the journey to get there & takes responsibility for project/programme communications.
  • Ensures robust plans, business cases, management & delivery processes in place to ensure predictability of delivery & result.
  • Structures & builds the teams necessary to deliver.
  • Responsible for the hand-over to business of complete or incomplete deliverables as well as the completion of the project closure report & its submission to the project steering committee.
  • Direct and manage projects from beginning to end in accordance with the method and governance set out by the business project lifecycle.
  • Contribute to the development and implementation of fit for purpose project funding requirements.
  • Effective project financial control.
  • Manage vendor relationships, and budgets associated with projects

Desired Skills:

  • Engineering
  • PMBOK
  • PRINCE2
  • AgilePM

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position