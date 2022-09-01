Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

- This role is accountable for guiding the company through the scoping, execution and ultimate delivery of strategic projects in order to implement strategic initiatives.
- The incumbent will manage the overall project delivery and change process and achieve results over periods of up to 3 years.
QUALIFICATONS and EXPERIENCE
- Bachelor’s degree/honours in Engineering, Commerce, IT, Management practices or Project Management.
- PMBOK, PRINCE2 and/or AgilePM certifications will be beneficial.
- Minimum of 3 years’ post qualification experience in a project management position, preferably in insurance or banking environments.
- Experience in the management of people.
- Proven experience in application development projects is essential.
- Proven experience in system integration projects is essential.
- Operating at the level of a professionally qualified, experienced specialists and mid- to senior management.
POSITION OUTPUTS
Monitor and verify the delivery of project deliverables
- Responsible for building robust & compelling concept documents, project charter,
- business cases & benefit realisation plans at the strategic change level for
- presentation to the project steering- and Executive Committee.
- Responsible for the successful delivery of broad-based strategic programmes (involving IT enablement, organisational change & cultural change).
- Accountable for the application of prescribed project/programme governance, best fit delivery processes, ensuring a true picture of the project/programme & enabling accountable business leadership to navigate through the options & trade-offs.
- Responsible for alignment of the strategic project/programme with business imperatives, & related organisation initiatives.
- Responsible for ensuring alignment of senior stakeholders to strategic direction & gains their commitment to delivery of the business benefits.
- Ensures strategic project/programme & delivery risks are identified & mitigated.
- Responsible for ensuring strategic project/programme issues are identified & resolved.
- Accountable for robustness & predictability of delivery against project/programme plans.
- Accountable for accurate & meaningful reporting on project/programme status, including risks & issues, to the Executive Committee.
- Responsible for co-ordination of required governance & working forums & decision-making processes. Including steering committees, project committees & working committees.
- Helps shape & communicate the agreed end state picture for a given strategic imperative & the journey to get there & takes responsibility for project/programme communications.
- Ensures robust plans, business cases, management & delivery processes in place to ensure predictability of delivery & result.
- Structures & builds the teams necessary to deliver.
- Responsible for the hand-over to business of complete or incomplete deliverables as well as the completion of the project closure report & its submission to the project steering committee.
- Direct and manage projects from beginning to end in accordance with the method and governance set out by the business project lifecycle.
- Contribute to the development and implementation of fit for purpose project funding requirements.
- Effective project financial control.
- Manage vendor relationships, and budgets associated with projects
Desired Skills:
- Engineering
- PMBOK
- PRINCE2
- AgilePM
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree