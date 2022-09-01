Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

This role is accountable for guiding the company through the scoping, execution and ultimate delivery of strategic projects in order to implement strategic initiatives.

The incumbent will manage the overall project delivery and change process and achieve results over periods of up to 3 years.

QUALIFICATONS and EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s degree/honours in Engineering, Commerce, IT, Management practices or Project Management.

PMBOK, PRINCE2 and/or AgilePM certifications will be beneficial.

Minimum of 3 years’ post qualification experience in a project management position, preferably in insurance or banking environments.

Experience in the management of people.

Proven experience in application development projects is essential.

Proven experience in system integration projects is essential.

Operating at the level of a professionally qualified, experienced specialists and mid- to senior management.

POSITION OUTPUTS

Monitor and verify the delivery of project deliverables

Responsible for building robust & compelling concept documents, project charter,

business cases & benefit realisation plans at the strategic change level for

presentation to the project steering- and Executive Committee.

Responsible for the successful delivery of broad-based strategic programmes (involving IT enablement, organisational change & cultural change).

Accountable for the application of prescribed project/programme governance, best fit delivery processes, ensuring a true picture of the project/programme & enabling accountable business leadership to navigate through the options & trade-offs.

Responsible for alignment of the strategic project/programme with business imperatives, & related organisation initiatives.

Responsible for ensuring alignment of senior stakeholders to strategic direction & gains their commitment to delivery of the business benefits.

Ensures strategic project/programme & delivery risks are identified & mitigated.

Responsible for ensuring strategic project/programme issues are identified & resolved.

Accountable for robustness & predictability of delivery against project/programme plans.

Accountable for accurate & meaningful reporting on project/programme status, including risks & issues, to the Executive Committee.

Responsible for co-ordination of required governance & working forums & decision-making processes. Including steering committees, project committees & working committees.

Helps shape & communicate the agreed end state picture for a given strategic imperative & the journey to get there & takes responsibility for project/programme communications.

Ensures robust plans, business cases, management & delivery processes in place to ensure predictability of delivery & result.

Structures & builds the teams necessary to deliver.

Responsible for the hand-over to business of complete or incomplete deliverables as well as the completion of the project closure report & its submission to the project steering committee.

Direct and manage projects from beginning to end in accordance with the method and governance set out by the business project lifecycle.

Contribute to the development and implementation of fit for purpose project funding requirements.

Effective project financial control.

Manage vendor relationships, and budgets associated with projects

Desired Skills:

Engineering

PMBOK

PRINCE2

AgilePM

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

