Python / Ruby Software Developer at Fourier Recruitment

Well Known IT Company Seek Python / Ruby Software Developer
Python / Ruby Software Developer
- Assisting the development team with all aspects of software design and coding.
- Execute project tasks from mock-ups to client delivery.
- Analysing data for developing software features to meet product requirements.
- Developing validation, unit-testing methods and fixing bugs.
- Working closely with clients and team members to communicate project statuses and proposals.
- Work with tools including Jira and GitHub.
- Implement best practices and secure coding.
- Creating innovative solutions to meet our company’s technical needs.
- Execute periodic development sprints.
Minimum Requirements
- BSc / Bcom Degree in Inforamtion Sciences / Information Technology
- 2-6 years’ experience.
- Good coding skills with working experience with Python or Ruby and data migration/tools, Unit testing, JSON and ETL processes.
- Knowledge and experience with Message broker/queue and background workers.
- Working experience with GitHub.
- Knowledge and experience with data storage including PostgreSQL and third data integration.
- Technical knowledge, aptitude and strong interest for web developing and testing software.
- Self-Propelling and learning and can work independently.
- Fluent English in writing and speech.
- The ability to prioritize activities and deliver projects tasks on time.
- The ability to travel as necessary.