Python / Ruby Software Developer at Fourier Recruitment

Sep 1, 2022

Well Known IT Company Seek Python / Ruby Software Developer

Python / Ruby Software Developer

  • Assisting the development team with all aspects of software design and coding.
  • Execute project tasks from mock-ups to client delivery.
  • Analysing data for developing software features to meet product requirements.
  • Developing validation, unit-testing methods and fixing bugs.
  • Working closely with clients and team members to communicate project statuses and proposals.
  • Work with tools including Jira and GitHub.
  • Implement best practices and secure coding.
  • Creating innovative solutions to meet our company’s technical needs.
  • Execute periodic development sprints.

Minimum Requirements

  • BSc / Bcom Degree in Inforamtion Sciences / Information Technology
  • 2-6 years’ experience.
  • Good coding skills with working experience with Python or Ruby and data migration/tools, Unit testing, JSON and ETL processes.
  • Knowledge and experience with Message broker/queue and background workers.
  • Working experience with GitHub.
  • Knowledge and experience with data storage including PostgreSQL and third data integration.
  • Technical knowledge, aptitude and strong interest for web developing and testing software.
  • Self-Propelling and learning and can work independently.
  • Fluent English in writing and speech.
  • The ability to prioritize activities and deliver projects tasks on time.
  • The ability to travel as necessary.

