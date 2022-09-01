Python / Ruby Software Developer at Fourier Recruitment

Well Known IT Company Seek Python / Ruby Software Developer

Python / Ruby Software Developer

Assisting the development team with all aspects of software design and coding.

Execute project tasks from mock-ups to client delivery.

Analysing data for developing software features to meet product requirements.

Developing validation, unit-testing methods and fixing bugs.

Working closely with clients and team members to communicate project statuses and proposals.

Work with tools including Jira and GitHub.

Implement best practices and secure coding.

Creating innovative solutions to meet our company’s technical needs.

Execute periodic development sprints.

Minimum Requirements

BSc / Bcom Degree in Inforamtion Sciences / Information Technology

2-6 years’ experience.

Good coding skills with working experience with Python or Ruby and data migration/tools, Unit testing, JSON and ETL processes.

Knowledge and experience with Message broker/queue and background workers.

Working experience with GitHub.

Knowledge and experience with data storage including PostgreSQL and third data integration.

Technical knowledge, aptitude and strong interest for web developing and testing software.

Self-Propelling and learning and can work independently.

Fluent English in writing and speech.

The ability to prioritize activities and deliver projects tasks on time.

The ability to travel as necessary.

