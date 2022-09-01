SAP Specialist FI-CO – Limpopo Thabazimbi

Finance- IS & T

Grade

C5

The purpose of the role is to maintain and configure the SAP FI/CO modules within the SAP ECC6.0 EhP6 environment to meet the business requirements.

The incumbent will gather and analyze user business requirements and processes, communicate, and interact with the technical team and clients to resolve functional issues to meet the client’s requirements.

Key responsibilities will include:

Providing Tier 2 support for PMC SAP FI and CO modules and implementing system changes.

Participating in developing and maintaining project plans and schedules.

Assist users in User Acceptance Testing (UAT).

Assisting in the design and development of new system functionality in the scope of SAP FI and CO modules.

Supporting the enhancement and/or modification of interfaces of the PMC SAP system with other systems, both external and internal (FNB Host-to-host Interface, AP Automation, AP Statement Reconciliation, etc.).

Undertaking rigorous testing of the new features in SAP FI, and CO modules.

Drafting training material and conducting training sessions for end-users.

Developing Automated Test cases using standard SAP tools (e.g. SAP Solution Manager 7.2 and above).

Intrinsic Qualities:

Good work ethics.

Willingness to learn.

Ability to work under strenuous pressure.

Team player.

Adherence to safety at all times.

Skills in communication, negotiation, and writing.

Planning and organizing.

Requirements

Qualifications & Experience:

National Diploma/Degree in Computer Science, information systems, or related field.

Proficient with MS Office Package (MS Excel, MS Word, and MS PowerPoint).

SAP Certified Functional Consultant (Certification in SAP FI/CO modules) Project Management Qualification will be advantageous.

SAP Treasury and Risk Management (SAP TRM) will be advantageous.

A minimum of 5 years experience as an SAP FI/CO Functional Consultant.

Desired Skills:

SAP Treasury

Risk Management

SAP FI

Safety

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting an SAP Specialist FI-CO for a company based in Thabazimbi.

Learn more/Apply for this position