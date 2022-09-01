Senior Business Analyst – Western Cape Eikenbosch

An Investment Administration Company in the Cape Town Region has various positions for Mid level to Senior Business Analysts.
The Business Analyst (BA) will be responsible for defining specifications for process and system enhancements, production support items and normal SDLC BA responsibilities, including systems testing. The role includes a component of production support.
- Relevant tertiary qualification or studying towards one
- Business analysis qualification (Diploma or higher)
At least 3 years’ experience in Unit Trust and LISP (Discretionary and Life and Retirement Products) administration
Good understanding of the end-to-end administration processes
Experience in process improvements and process definition
At least 5 years of formal business and process analysis experience
Proven track record of driving and implementing improvements
Software testing (at least 3 years’ experience as part of the BA competency
- Root-cause analysis and resolution of production support issues within agreed service level agreement (SLA)
- Requirements definition for process and system enhancements, Business as Usual (BAU) changes and production support items
- Being involved in system’s testing of both fixes and enhancements
- Improving structures and processes within which the Client Solutions team operates
- Proven analytical and critical thinking skills
- Experience in the full range of business analysis competencies (BABOK)
- Keen attention to detail, passionate about exceptional client services
- Proactive, self-managed, a sense of urgency and outcomes driven
- Positive and Professional, with excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
- Experience of full Microsoft office suite, including Advanced Excel and Visio or equivalent
- SQL experience
- Flexcube
- Bizagi
