Senior Java Developer

Sep 1, 2022

Remote working opportunity for Senior Java Developer with strong Spring experience. Role is urgent and candidates will be asked to complete an IKM.

Key Requirements

  • 8+ years’ experience
  • BSc / BTech
  • Java/JEE, Spring, JSON, Spring Boot, XML, REST, MVC frameworks, Design Patterns, JavaScript, jQuery, GWT, JSON etc
  • NoSQL Database (e.g MongoDB), Distributed System, RDBMS etc.
  • Front-End framework experience – HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Angular, ReactJS, NodeJS

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • java
  • Javascript
  • JSON
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Angular

