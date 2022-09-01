Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Remote working opportunity for Senior Java Developer with strong Spring experience. Role is urgent and candidates will be asked to complete an IKM.

Key Requirements

8+ years’ experience

BSc / BTech

Java/JEE, Spring, JSON, Spring Boot, XML, REST, MVC frameworks, Design Patterns, JavaScript, jQuery, GWT, JSON etc

NoSQL Database (e.g MongoDB), Distributed System, RDBMS etc.

Front-End framework experience – HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Angular, ReactJS, NodeJS

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

java

Javascript

JSON

HTML

CSS

Angular

Learn more/Apply for this position