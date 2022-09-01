Senior UI/UX Designer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 1, 2022

We are looking for a talented, passionate user interface designer who is passionate about human-centered design and aesthetics with a strong knowledge of current and future trends in the design space. The role of a UI Designer is to design the User Interface for our products. We are working with a large, global financial institution to design and build digital systems. This is an exciting opportunity to work in a specialist role alongside a strong product design team.

Requirements

  • Develop user interfaces with industry-standard tools in Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator and any other Digital Design program
  • 5 years experience in a similar UI design role with proven success in user-centered design and design tools
  • Highly skilled in visual design of digital products included but not limited to mobile applications for Android and iOS as well as responsive websites
  • Proficiency in tools like Figma
  • Experienced in using and managing a design system containing global assets
  • Show experience in creating component based design and the management thereof
  • A strong portfolio showcasing UI design capabilities with a focus on applications
  • Have great communication skills to justify design decisions and be able to clearly communicate with client stakeholders
  • Ability to work remotely and manage time efficiently
  • Writes functional specifications for the project

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in graphic design, computer science or related field required
  • At least 5 years of experience as a UI designer with a strong background in web and mobile applications
  • Strong visual and user interface skills including website design, graphic design and development would be advantageous
  • 5 years of experience in UI design and/or User Experience Design preferred

Desired Skills:

  • figma
  • sketch
  • photoshop
  • illustrator

