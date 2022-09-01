Senior UI/UX Designer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a talented, passionate user interface designer who is passionate about human-centered design and aesthetics with a strong knowledge of current and future trends in the design space. The role of a UI Designer is to design the User Interface for our products. We are working with a large, global financial institution to design and build digital systems. This is an exciting opportunity to work in a specialist role alongside a strong product design team.

Requirements

Develop user interfaces with industry-standard tools in Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator and any other Digital Design program

5 years experience in a similar UI design role with proven success in user-centered design and design tools

Highly skilled in visual design of digital products included but not limited to mobile applications for Android and iOS as well as responsive websites

Proficiency in tools like Figma

Experienced in using and managing a design system containing global assets

Show experience in creating component based design and the management thereof

A strong portfolio showcasing UI design capabilities with a focus on applications

Have great communication skills to justify design decisions and be able to clearly communicate with client stakeholders

Ability to work remotely and manage time efficiently

Writes functional specifications for the project

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in graphic design, computer science or related field required

At least 5 years of experience as a UI designer with a strong background in web and mobile applications

Strong visual and user interface skills including website design, graphic design and development would be advantageous

5 years of experience in UI design and/or User Experience Design preferred

Desired Skills:

figma

sketch

photoshop

illustrator

Learn more/Apply for this position