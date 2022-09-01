Software Engineer (design)

Sep 1, 2022

Our client, a global leader in the Energy sector, seeks to employ a Software Design Engineer to join their operations in Gqeberha. This is an opportunity not to be missed!!
Duties:

  • Design and write software for equipment.

  • Assist in the development and maintenance of software documentation including updates after release.

  • Provide support for the implementation, training and troubleshooting of software products in project deliveries.

  • Develop, test, and de-bug software products prior to project release.

  • Diagnose and troubleshoot associated hardware as required.

  • Work with customers (internal/external) and review project-defining documents to understand project requirements.

  • Participate in design reviews.

Requirements:

  • Possess a Bachelor’s Degree/BSc in Engineering

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience with software development and delivery

  • Good knowledge of Siemens control system (PLC)

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills with the ability to communicate ideas and thoughts clearly and professionally

Desired Skills:

  • software design
  • software engineering
  • PLC
  • siemens

