Software Engineer (design)

NEW VACANCY ALERT!

Our client, a global leader in the Energy sector, seeks to employ a Software Design Engineer to join their operations in Gqeberha. This is an opportunity not to be missed!!

Duties:

Design and write software for equipment.

Assist in the development and maintenance of software documentation including updates after release.

Provide support for the implementation, training and troubleshooting of software products in project deliveries.

Develop, test, and de-bug software products prior to project release.

Diagnose and troubleshoot associated hardware as required.

Work with customers (internal/external) and review project-defining documents to understand project requirements.

Participate in design reviews.

Requirements:

Possess a Bachelor’s Degree/BSc in Engineering

Minimum 5 years’ experience with software development and delivery

Good knowledge of Siemens control system (PLC)

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with the ability to communicate ideas and thoughts clearly and professionally

Desired Skills:

software design

software engineering

PLC

siemens

