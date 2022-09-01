Software Engineer (design)

NEW VACANCY ALERT!
Our client, a global leader in the Energy sector, seeks to employ a Software Design Engineer to join their operations in Gqeberha. This is an opportunity not to be missed!!
Duties:
- Design and write software for equipment.
- Assist in the development and maintenance of software documentation including updates after release.
- Provide support for the implementation, training and troubleshooting of software products in project deliveries.
- Develop, test, and de-bug software products prior to project release.
- Diagnose and troubleshoot associated hardware as required.
- Work with customers (internal/external) and review project-defining documents to understand project requirements.
- Participate in design reviews.
Requirements:
- Possess a Bachelor’s Degree/BSc in Engineering
- Minimum 5 years’ experience with software development and delivery
- Good knowledge of Siemens control system (PLC)
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills with the ability to communicate ideas and thoughts clearly and professionally
Desired Skills:
- software design
- software engineering
- PLC
- siemens