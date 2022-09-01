Tarsus Distribution adds Dahua Security products

Tarsus Distribution has signed a partner agreement with Dahua Security, a global provider of end-to-end access control and video surveillance network solutions, systems and services.

Dahua Security is a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider that aims to help make the world safer and more secure for organisations of all sizes. Its range of technologies enable security and law enforcement services to detect and respond to safety and security risks quickly and effectively.

As an authorised partner, Tarsus Distribution will supply a range of Dahua products – including a comprehensive range of IP security cameras, thermal cameras, access control, video intercoms, network video recorders, and video management software – to its southern African commercial partner base.

Dahua products are based on an open platform that features easy integration with third-party partners through a standard software development kit.

“We have wanted to expand our product range for some time and widen the target audience, opening the customer base for partners who want to recommend Dahua products to their end-user clients,” says Mark Campbell, GM: client compute at Tarsus Technologies. “The depth and breadth of Dahua’s product portfolio enables options for virtually any video surveillance requirement. There is also an experienced local support team available to assist with installation questions, troubleshooting and more.”

Given South Africa’s high level of crime, extending the product offering to peripheral technologies like commercial security solutions has the potential to significantly drive revenue for Tarsus Distribution and its ecosystem of resellers.

Dahua’s cutting-edge technologies and products provide safety and security solutions to protect premises and reduce theft. Some of these include multi-sensor panoramic cameras, Enhanced Power Over Ethernet (ePoE), anAI Codec to improve encoding efficiency and save bandwidth, and an accurate, precise, and a reliable deep learning algorithm.

Dahua’s network cameras can be widely used in a variety of scenarios. The people-counting camera can be used in smart retail stores, bus or train stations, and building entrances and exits to improve operational efficiency and assist business analysis. The full colour camera can be used in low-light environments for 24/7 colour monitoring and can accurately identify targets in low-light conditions.

Multiple product levels are available to fulfil various demands. The WizMind Series is for professionals who demand the latest innovations and best quality. WizSense Series is for professionals looking for cost-performance balance, while Lite Series is for customers who care about quality but have a tight budget.

“We successfully introduced a portfolio of power backup products to our offering, and this is yet another way for us to offer greater value to our resellers by increasing business opportunities for them,” says Campbell. “These products also form part of our edge computing architecture, which optimises Internet devices and web applications by bringing computing closer to the source of the data, such as IoT devices or local edge servers.”