An Investment Administration Company in the Cape Town area has various Permanent positions available for QA Specialist/Tester.

Lead QA Specialist who will be responsible for testing and related duties operating on a small, dedicated QA team operating within a Windows environment. The position will develop, document, and execute test plans and test cases, as well as generate and maintain automation scripts if required. The position will also document, and track software bugs identified through testing and generally work with developers to resolve outstanding issues.

3+ years’ experience as a QA engineer

Knowledge of Flexcube

Knowledge of Retail Investment domain

Knowledge of Transfer Agency

Knowledge of front-end development technologies and tools e.g. HTML, CSS etc.

Knowledge of database query languages e.g. SQL

Knowledge of web applications

Understanding of financial markets and financial systems

Experience with testing Financial products and websites

Flexcube

Bizagi

Digiata

SQL experience

Develop and document test plans, test cases, SQL scripts and automation scripts based on user requirements, condition data as required

Document and execute regression, functional, and integration tests

Document and track software failures using JIRA and/or similar tools

Work with developers and QA team members to resolve outstanding bugs

Support ongoing work to automate and document QA regression testing

Detail oriented, and not willing to say “OK” until something meets your standards

Passionate about great user experiences

Knowledgeable about testing methodologies

Able to develop test plans and test cases in an agile development environment

A great team player, able to interact easily with both business and technology stakeholders

Full of ideas about how to make your life easier through effective automation of quality assurance testing

Strong analytical skills and strong attention to detail

Ability to communicate effectively with teams and stakeholders

Ability to source information from the users/clients

Ability to work under pressure, time management, provide reasonable effort estimations and to be able to multi-task across multiple projects and communicate effectively.

