UX Designer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

- PURPOSE STATEMENT
- To develop, implement and influence world class UX design principles, methodologies and designs whilst conforming to the Capitec brand fundamental and promise for client experience touch points. Primary Focus- Design and develop best practice (future fit) client experience touch points that clients find value in through world class designs, research and UX methodologies/principles- Influence UX/UI and brand standards within the confines of Capitec brand principles/promise through defining new and innovative design ideas as well as research – Ensure that clients experience our engagement touchpoint to be, memorable, user friendly and seamless navigation to interact with, through an Omni channel delivery, development of standards (library of styles and patterns) and prototypes (static wireframes and interactive prototypes), tested by users- Lead and coordinate the UX team and ensure the team of UI/UX specialists are skilled and connected to clients’ needs- To evaluate the usability of the design through findings and recommendations by real user groups- To support CPO’s and PO’s in prototyping, turning ideas into concrete examples and work shoulder to shoulder with the IT delivery team to realise client value
- Head:Business Development (Operations)
- Team Leader: UX Design
- UX Designer
- MANAGER(2nd Level)
- Head:Business Development (Operations)
- SUPERVISOR(1st Level)
- Team Leader: UX Design
- INCUMBENT
- UX Designer
- SUBORDINATES
- The jobholder will have no direct reports.
- ENVIRONMENT
- 5.1 External environment
- The job holder:Operates within the following legislative requirements which may change and added onto form time to time and has a personal responsibility to adhere to:- Banking legislation (particularly the Banks Act and related regulations)- Credit legislation (particularly the National Credit Act and related regulations)- Reserve Bank policies and procedures- Legal and Compliance related legislation (RBA, AML, CPA, POPI, NPS, etc.)
- 5.2 Internal environment
- The job holder:- Will adhere to the Agile development methodology (Company-way-of-work)- Liaise with the following internal stakeholders/departments:o Marketingo Business Developmento Risko ITo Other from time to time related to the work- Operates within Bank’s brand guidelines, policies and procedures, and ensures the internal sign-off process for marketing is followed (e.g. reviewed by the relevant marketing stakeholders i.e. brand marketing)- The job holder must adhere to internal CX/UX Design Quality Standards (design specifications and user experience best practices) and the approved SDLC within a highly regulated environment. – The job holder will liaise with various internal departments (both business and technical) to achieve goals
- KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- 6.1 Design and develop best practice (future fit) client experience touch points 6.2 Influence UX/UI and brand standards within the confines of Bank’s brand principles/promise6.3 Ensure that clients experience our engagement touchpoint to be, memorable, user friendly and seamless navigation to interact with6.4 Drive Delivery
- 8.1 Qualifications
- Min:- Grade 12 Beneficial:- Tertiary education in UX, design or front-end development. – Knowledge of psychology and/or anthropology as it pertains to CX/UX principles.
- 8.2 Knowledge
- Min:Knowledge of:- Sketch – digital design toolkit – Prototyping using InVision or something similar – Understanding of Agile Practices- A thorough understanding of simplified user-centred design methodologies is a must- Technology related to the industry Ideal:- Adobe Creative Cloud- Knowledge of HTML and CSS- Design techniques, trends and skills – Principles of creative studio management- Managing client relationships (external supplier relationship management)
- 8.3 Skills
- Sound written and verbal communication skills- Presentation and facilitation skills- Interpersonal / Relationship management skills- Strong problem solving skills- The ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines- Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines- Strong conceptualisation ability, strong visual communication ability and drawing skills- Exceptional design skills, production value and attention to detail- Self- driven and be able to work independently – Willingness to take ownership and accountability- Team player
- 8.4 Experience
- Min:Essential Experience:- Three or more years’ experience in user interface / experience design for web applications and/or mobile devices- A strong focus on interaction design and visual design- Prototyping- Agile software development environment- Collaborating on user experience planning with business, business analysts and developers – Assisting with testing to ensure that UX standards are adhered to- Researching interaction design and technology trends- Maintaining user experience and interface standards- Ability to create wireframes as well as visual designs- Experience with user interface design patterns and standards Ideal:- At least 2 years’ experience working on multiple accounts/brands and disciplines in the financial sector- Strong creative background to support UX methodologies
- ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
- with background noise (must be able to filter out noise, concentrate and cope with the bustling, noisy and busy environment)- Willing and able to work extra hours, outside normal business hours if required – Clear credit record- Clear criminal record- Must be able to enrol fingers on Banking System
