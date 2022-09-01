Workshop Project Manager (After Sales & Support) – Gauteng City Deep

Qualifications:
Matric with Mathematics
Project Management Qualification (advantageous)
Relevant Technical Qualification in the service industry (advantageous)Knowledge &
Experience
Administrative experience
Customer service experience
Sales experience an advantage
Technical aptitude (Mechanical & Electrical)Requirements
5 – 10 years of production experience (Food beneficial)
5 – 10 Years customer facing experience (Technical / Sales)
Computer literateRequirementsKey responsibilities:
Lead the delivery of projects and interventions starting from supporting the scoping, development, onwards totheir planning, implementation, and completion.
Managing customer escalations effectively to resolve concerns.
Working closely with internal sales team, and customers during sales and technical clarification.
Attending customer meetings, meetings attended needs to be closed out with formal minutes of meeting,supplied to all stake holders internal and external.
Customer service excellence supporting customers during plant breakdowns, ensuring equipment up and runningin the best possible time frame.
Planning, scheduling and organising of the technical resources in the most efficient way with regards to urgencyand travel time.
Managing technician job card process, from creation through to final invoice
Technician utilization and scheduling to be done proactively.
Understanding and managing customer’s expectations
Effective Change Management to project scope.
Desired Skills:
- project management
- service industry
- customer service
- administration
- food
- technical
- mechanical
- electrical
- production
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree