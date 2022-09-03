Scrum Master at Humanity SA – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Sep 3, 2022

Location: Remote & Hybrid working model
Job: Scrum Master
Requirements:

  • Qualifications (Relevant Qualifications)
  • Sc Eng. or Comp Science
  • Masters of PhD would be advantageous
  • Minimum of 4 years’ experience working as a Scrum Master

Job Overview

  • A project manager familiar with the Agile SCRUM methodology, able to manage the SCRUM and development team, to successfully execute the roadmap.

Duties and Functions

  • Fostering Communication – creating channels and translating Scrum nuanced language
  • Protecting the team – acting as a buffer for disruptive product managers and management
  • Tool Maintenance – administer the Scrum tools and framework
  • Reporting – creating and delivering reporting framework for team members and management
  • Meeting Facilitation – sprint planning, daily scrum/stand-ups, retrospectives

Technical Skills

  • Expert knowledge of MS C# and MS SQL. Able to perform code reviews on other team members’ code.
  • Expert knowledge of implementation, debugging and testing parts of the product/software development life cycle.
  • Expert knowledge of the design part of the product/software development life cycle (including test design).
  • Expert knowledge of Windows Server and MS SQL configuration.
  • Reasonable knowledge and experience of the Agile SCRUM methodology.
  • Expert knowledge of CI/CD processes and tools.

Additional Functional Areas

  • Able to perform the role of a key design authority and perform internal and external reviews of engineering process deliverables produced by other members of the team.
  • Able to write high quality functional specifications and acceptance test plans.
  • Able to write top quality design specifications.
  • Proven ability to interact and communicate with clients on project related issues.

Desired Skills:

  • scrum master
  • Process Management
  • MS SQL
  • Scrum
  • CI/CD
  • Scrum Management
  • Project Management Agile
  • C#
  • roadmap

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A leading Cloud Based Solutions Company is looking for a Scrum Master to lead their team into the future.

Learn more/Apply for this position