Scrum Master at Humanity SA – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Location: Remote & Hybrid working model
Job: Scrum Master
Requirements:
- Qualifications (Relevant Qualifications)
- Sc Eng. or Comp Science
- Masters of PhD would be advantageous
- Minimum of 4 years’ experience working as a Scrum Master
Job Overview
- A project manager familiar with the Agile SCRUM methodology, able to manage the SCRUM and development team, to successfully execute the roadmap.
Duties and Functions
- Fostering Communication – creating channels and translating Scrum nuanced language
- Protecting the team – acting as a buffer for disruptive product managers and management
- Tool Maintenance – administer the Scrum tools and framework
- Reporting – creating and delivering reporting framework for team members and management
- Meeting Facilitation – sprint planning, daily scrum/stand-ups, retrospectives
Technical Skills
- Expert knowledge of MS C# and MS SQL. Able to perform code reviews on other team members’ code.
- Expert knowledge of implementation, debugging and testing parts of the product/software development life cycle.
- Expert knowledge of the design part of the product/software development life cycle (including test design).
- Expert knowledge of Windows Server and MS SQL configuration.
- Reasonable knowledge and experience of the Agile SCRUM methodology.
- Expert knowledge of CI/CD processes and tools.
Additional Functional Areas
- Able to perform the role of a key design authority and perform internal and external reviews of engineering process deliverables produced by other members of the team.
- Able to write high quality functional specifications and acceptance test plans.
- Able to write top quality design specifications.
- Proven ability to interact and communicate with clients on project related issues.
Desired Skills:
- scrum master
- Process Management
- MS SQL
- Scrum
- CI/CD
- Scrum Management
- Project Management Agile
- C#
- roadmap
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A leading Cloud Based Solutions Company is looking for a Scrum Master to lead their team into the future.