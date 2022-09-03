Scrum Master at Humanity SA

Location: Remote & Hybrid working model

Job: Scrum Master

Requirements:

Qualifications (Relevant Qualifications)

Sc Eng. or Comp Science

Masters of PhD would be advantageous

Minimum of 4 years’ experience working as a Scrum Master

Job Overview

A project manager familiar with the Agile SCRUM methodology, able to manage the SCRUM and development team, to successfully execute the roadmap.

Duties and Functions

Fostering Communication – creating channels and translating Scrum nuanced language

Protecting the team – acting as a buffer for disruptive product managers and management

Tool Maintenance – administer the Scrum tools and framework

Reporting – creating and delivering reporting framework for team members and management

Meeting Facilitation – sprint planning, daily scrum/stand-ups, retrospectives

Technical Skills

Expert knowledge of MS C# and MS SQL. Able to perform code reviews on other team members’ code.

Expert knowledge of implementation, debugging and testing parts of the product/software development life cycle.

Expert knowledge of the design part of the product/software development life cycle (including test design).

Expert knowledge of Windows Server and MS SQL configuration.

Reasonable knowledge and experience of the Agile SCRUM methodology.

Expert knowledge of CI/CD processes and tools.

Additional Functional Areas

Able to perform the role of a key design authority and perform internal and external reviews of engineering process deliverables produced by other members of the team.

Able to write high quality functional specifications and acceptance test plans.

Able to write top quality design specifications.

Proven ability to interact and communicate with clients on project related issues.

Desired Skills:

scrum master

Process Management

MS SQL

Scrum

CI/CD

Scrum Management

Project Management Agile

C#

roadmap

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A leading Cloud Based Solutions Company is looking for a Scrum Master to lead their team into the future.

