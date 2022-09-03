Our client a leading Cloud Based Solutions Company is looking for a Solution Architect to lead their team into the future.
Location: Remote & Hybrid working model
Negotiable in accordance to the successful incumbents needs
Solutions Architect
Role Description:
- Contribute to the development of a product roadmap that will allow company to remain competitive in the market, win new business, and retain existing clients.
- Contribute to the development a strategy and to improve the processes for efficiently deploying the company at new clients so that we can grow faster.
- Defining product roadmap epics and feature requirements according to the Agile process and compliant with the INVEST criteria.
- Work with business, other solutions architects, and software development to complete technical reviews of these requirements and prioritise them for the future software development sprints.
- Review escalations of bugs and make decisions regarding the priorities of these to minimise their impact on planned development activities.
- Providing Sales and Account Management with pre-sales support that ensures that we propose practical solutions at the right price.
- Design of company-based solutions for our clients and document these in the form of a Business Requirements Specification (BRS) that is approved by the client, and which defines how company will be configured and integrated with other client systems to deliver a working end-to-end digital solution for the client.
Competencies, Qualifications and Experience
- Suitable tertiary qualification e.g., engineering, computer science, business science, information systems, MBA
- Experience as a business analyst delivering business solutions
- Working experience with an Agile process
Technical Skills of the team of developers
- Expert knowledge of MS C# and MS SQL. Able to perform code reviews on other team members’ code.
- Expert knowledge of implementation, debugging and testing parts of the product/software development life cycle.
- Expert knowledge of the design part of the product/software development life cycle (including test design).
- Expert knowledge of Windows Server and MS SQL configuration.
- Reasonable knowledge and experience of the Agile SCRUM methodology.
- Expert knowledge of CI/CD processes and tools
Desired Skills:
- solutions architect
- software developer
- Software Development
- Integration Architecture
- Solution Implementation
- Pre-sales
- Technical Architecture
- Solution Design
- IT Strategy
- CI/CD
- MS SQL
- C#
- Agile
- scrum
- developer management
- Enterprise Architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree