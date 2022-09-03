Solutions Architect – Gauteng Sandown

Our client a leading Cloud Based Solutions Company is looking for a Solution Architect to lead their team into the future.

Location: Remote & Hybrid working model
Solutions Architect
Role Description:

  • Contribute to the development of a product roadmap that will allow company to remain competitive in the market, win new business, and retain existing clients.
  • Contribute to the development a strategy and to improve the processes for efficiently deploying the company at new clients so that we can grow faster.
  • Defining product roadmap epics and feature requirements according to the Agile process and compliant with the INVEST criteria.
  • Work with business, other solutions architects, and software development to complete technical reviews of these requirements and prioritise them for the future software development sprints.
  • Review escalations of bugs and make decisions regarding the priorities of these to minimise their impact on planned development activities.
  • Providing Sales and Account Management with pre-sales support that ensures that we propose practical solutions at the right price.
  • Design of company-based solutions for our clients and document these in the form of a Business Requirements Specification (BRS) that is approved by the client, and which defines how company will be configured and integrated with other client systems to deliver a working end-to-end digital solution for the client.

Competencies, Qualifications and Experience

  • Suitable tertiary qualification e.g., engineering, computer science, business science, information systems, MBA
  • Experience as a business analyst delivering business solutions
  • Working experience with an Agile process

Technical Skills of the team of developers

  • Expert knowledge of MS C# and MS SQL. Able to perform code reviews on other team members’ code.
  • Expert knowledge of implementation, debugging and testing parts of the product/software development life cycle.
  • Expert knowledge of the design part of the product/software development life cycle (including test design).
  • Expert knowledge of Windows Server and MS SQL configuration.
  • Reasonable knowledge and experience of the Agile SCRUM methodology.
  • Expert knowledge of CI/CD processes and tools

Desired Skills:

  • solutions architect
  • software developer
  • Software Development
  • Integration Architecture
  • Solution Implementation
  • Pre-sales
  • Technical Architecture
  • Solution Design
  • IT Strategy
  • CI/CD
  • MS SQL
  • C#
  • Agile
  • scrum
  • developer management
  • Enterprise Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

