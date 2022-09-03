Solutions Architect – Gauteng Sandown

Our client a leading Cloud Based Solutions Company is looking for a Solution Architect to lead their team into the future.

Location: Remote & Hybrid working model

Negotiable in accordance to the successful incumbents needs

Solutions Architect

Role Description:

Contribute to the development of a product roadmap that will allow company to remain competitive in the market, win new business, and retain existing clients.

Contribute to the development a strategy and to improve the processes for efficiently deploying the company at new clients so that we can grow faster.

Defining product roadmap epics and feature requirements according to the Agile process and compliant with the INVEST criteria.

Work with business, other solutions architects, and software development to complete technical reviews of these requirements and prioritise them for the future software development sprints.

Review escalations of bugs and make decisions regarding the priorities of these to minimise their impact on planned development activities.

Providing Sales and Account Management with pre-sales support that ensures that we propose practical solutions at the right price.

Design of company-based solutions for our clients and document these in the form of a Business Requirements Specification (BRS) that is approved by the client, and which defines how company will be configured and integrated with other client systems to deliver a working end-to-end digital solution for the client.

Competencies, Qualifications and Experience

Suitable tertiary qualification e.g., engineering, computer science, business science, information systems, MBA

Experience as a business analyst delivering business solutions

Working experience with an Agile process

Technical Skills of the team of developers

Expert knowledge of MS C# and MS SQL. Able to perform code reviews on other team members’ code.

Expert knowledge of implementation, debugging and testing parts of the product/software development life cycle.

Expert knowledge of the design part of the product/software development life cycle (including test design).

Expert knowledge of Windows Server and MS SQL configuration.

Reasonable knowledge and experience of the Agile SCRUM methodology.

Expert knowledge of CI/CD processes and tools

Desired Skills:

solutions architect

software developer

Software Development

Integration Architecture

Solution Implementation

Pre-sales

Technical Architecture

Solution Design

IT Strategy

CI/CD

MS SQL

C#

Agile

scrum

developer management

Enterprise Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position