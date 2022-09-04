C# Azure Cloud Specialist – R2214 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ending December 2024
Hybrid – Midrand/PTA/Home
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
Advantageous
-
- Experience with:
- Azure DevOps
- Visual Studio IDE
- Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
- Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.
- Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:
- MS Azure:
- Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- IoT-Hub
- Event-Hub
- Service Bus
- Stream Analytics
- Function Applications etc.
- Well versed in code architecture and patterns:
- Domain-driven design (DDD)
- Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)
- Factory pattern
- Repo pattern etc.
- Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions
- Experience with:
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Kubernetes
- C#