C# Azure Cloud Specialist – R2214

Sep 4, 2022

Contract Ending December 2024
Hybrid – Midrand/PTA/Home

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.

  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members

  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies

  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

Advantageous

    • Experience with:
      • Azure DevOps

      • Visual Studio IDE

      • Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment

      • REST

      • Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases

      • Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

    • Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:

    • MS Azure:
      • Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

      • IoT-Hub

      • Event-Hub

      • Service Bus

      • Stream Analytics

      • Function Applications etc.

    • Well versed in code architecture and patterns:
      • Domain-driven design (DDD)

      • Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)

      • Factory pattern

      • Repo pattern etc.

    • Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Kubernetes
  • C#

